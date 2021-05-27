 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Taylor Wallace (John Battle), Tyler Waddle (Northwood), Clay Hart (J.I. Burton) lead teams to Wednesday wins
PREP ROUNDUP: Taylor Wallace (John Battle), Tyler Waddle (Northwood), Clay Hart (J.I. Burton) lead teams to Wednesday wins

The latest win for John Battle High School’s girls soccer team was Taylor made.

Taylor Wallace scored four goals as the Trojans topped Lee High, 7-0, in a Mountain 7 District clash on Wednesday.

Sarah Rice added two goals and an assist for Battle, while Claire Booher tallied a goal. Maci Rat-liff made four saves in goal to record the shutout.

Battle closes out the regular season on Tuesday against Abingdon.

BASEBALL

Northwood 5, Patrick Henry 4

Tyler Waddle had two hits, two RBIs and was also the winning pitcher as Northwood notched a Hogoheegee District win over visiting Patrick Henry.

Waddle struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings. Dyson Briggs notched the save by getting the final two outs.

Owen Doane added two hits and two RBIs as well, while Chris Frye scored two runs for the Panthers.

PH was led by the two-hit, two-RBI performances of Isaac Presley and Jake Eisert. Hamilton Addair had two hits and two runs in the loss.

J.I. Burton 7, Thomas Walker 5

Clay Hart struck out nine in a complete-game victory on the mound and Dauntae Keys collected two RBIs as the J.I. Burton Raiders topped TW.

TW was led by Cameron Grabeel’s three hits and two RBIs.

LATE TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker 10, Ridgeview 2

Madi Kiser’s five goals highlighted Honaker’s big win.

Paige Bostic and Alexis Maxfield added two goals apiece for the Tigers, while Zoe Street found the back of the net as well.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 3, Ridgeview 2

Zane Johnson, Landon March and Tyler Skeens scored goals as Honaker eked out the win.

Johnson also had two assists, while goalkeeper T.J. Mullins of the Tigers made a dozen saves.

Ethan Smith and Landon Knepp accounted for Ridgeview’s goals.

