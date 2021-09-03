PREP ROUNDUP: Tandom Smith (George Wythe), Ely Blevins (Rural Retreat), Santana Cardwell (Northwood), Aidan James (Virginia High), Alyssa Kate Wallace (John Battle), Sophie Meade (Tennessee High) among Thursday's top performers

Sophomore Tandom Smith’s tiebreaking 1-yard touchdown plunge with a little more than 10 minutes remaining was the difference in George Wythe’s 14-7 win over the Fort Chiswell Pio-neers on Thursday night.
GW (1-1) trailed 7-0 at halftime as Fort Chiswell’s Logan Selfe returned an interception 95 yards for a score to put the Pioneers ahead.
George Wythe tied things up when freshman Brayden Rainey returned a blocked punt 60 yards to the house in the third quarter. That set the stage for Smith’s deciding score.
Luke Jollay (22 carries, 86 yards) and Leyton Fowler (20 carries, 69 yards) were the top pro-ducers for the Maroons.
Fort Chiswell (0-2) was held to 71 yards of total offense. Ezra Varney led the Pioneers with 41 yards on 16 carries.
George Wythe 0 0 7 7—14
Fort Chiswell 0 7 0 0—7
Scoring Summary
FC – Selfe 95 INT return (Betrunyak kick)
GW – Ramey 60 blocked punt return (Patel kick)
GW – T. Smith 1 run (Patel kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GW 11, FC 4; Rushes-Yards: GW 48-189, FC 24-24; Passing Yards: GW 35, FC 47; Comp-Att-Int.: GW 3-7-1, FC 5-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: GW 1-0, FC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: GW 4-20, FC 5-55; Punts-Average: GW 2-33, FC 5-30.6
Rural Retreat 35,
Eastern Montgomery 0
Ely Blevins rushed for two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass as Rural Retreat improved to 2-0 with a non-district road win.
Gunner Hagerman also rushed for a score, Brady Smith returned an interception to the end zone and Levi Crockett was 5-for-5 on extra points.
The Indians led 28-0 at halftime. Eastern Montgomery (0-2) was blanked for the second straight week.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High 3, Radford 1
Aidan James hustled her way to 20 digs as Virginia High earned a 26-24, 25-15, 16-25, 25-19 road win over the Radford Bobcats.
Caleigh Hampton (34 assists, five kills), Ellie Cobb (five digs, four kills), Caroline Clifton (10 digs, four kills), Dianna Spence (eight kills, six digs) and Adie Ratcliffe (11 digs, 10 kills) also helped the Bearcats improve to 3-1.
John Battle 3, Lebanon 0
Mackenzie Smith demonstrated her all-around skills once again, finishing with 12 assists, nine kills and nine digs as the John Battle Trojans took a 25-19, 25-17, 25-11 win over Lebanon.
Alyssa Kate Wallace added five aces for the unbeaten Trojans, while Jenna Adkins added nine digs.
Northwood 3, Council 0
Santana Cardwell collected six kills and four aces as the Panthers took a 25-10, 25-7, 25-11 non-district win.
Emma McCready (12 aces) and Karlee Frye (three aces) also played well for Northwood.
Gate City 3, Eastside 0
Gate City got the best of Eastside 25-11, 25-9, 25-16.
It was the second straight loss to a defending regional champion this week for Eastside. The Spartans lost to defending Region 1D champ Patrick Henry on Tuesday and defending Region 2D champ Gate City on Thursday.
Twin Springs 3, Twin Valley 0
The duo of Ryleigh Gillenwater (17 assists, 12 digs, 10 kills) and Chloe Gilmer (15 digs, nine kills, seven aces) put in work as Twin Springs took a 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 triumph.
Grayson County 3, Holston 1
Kylie Pope had 16 kills and Carli Campbell dished out 16 assists as Grayson County got its first win of the season, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
The Blue Devils (1-5) also received five kills from Sydney Poe. Holston (2-2) was led by Madeline Statzer’s 10 kills, Felicity Bonilla’s 14 assists and Taylor Cornett’s 10 digs.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, West Ridge 1
Dobyns-Bennett defeated West Ridge 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 31-29 in a four-game thriller.
Ridgeview 3, J.I. Burton 0
Hailey Sutherland’s 11 kills led the way in Ridgeview’s 25-10, 25-18, 25-18 beatdown of J.I. Burton.
Cassidy Rasnick (31 assists), Leah Sutherland (nine kills) and Caiti Hill (10 digs, five kills, four aces) also had notable performances for the Wolfpack.
Sullivan East 3, Unicoi Co. 0
Hannah Hodge collected 10 digs and 7 kills as the Patriots took a 25-11, 25-5, 25-18 win over Unicoi County.
Jenna Hare (12 kills), Mia Hoback (33 assists, 6 digs) and Hayley Grubb (25 digs) also played well.
Honaker 3, Castlewood 0
Autumn Miller dished out 18 assists as Honaker cruised to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-8 win over Castlewood.
Annie Montivani (eight kills) and Larson Hess (six kills) were beneficiaries of some of those pinpoint passes from Miller.
Tennessee High 3, Elizabethton 1
Sophie Meade slammed down 15 kills and added eight digs in Tennessee High’s 15-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 Three Rivers Conference road win over Eliza-bethton.
Madison Blair (nine digs, eight kills), Kira Adams (four kills, two blocks), Mad-ison Curtin (16 assists), Eliza Rowe (16 assists) and Sydnee Penland (18 digs) also played well.
THS (9-1, 4-0) plays a non-district match at West Ridge on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 5,
Morristown West 0
Five different players scored goals for Tennessee High as the Vikings improved to 6-0.
Riley Miller, Reese Marshall, Lana Lavinder, Kathryn Curtin and Amelia Terry found the back of the net for THS, while Sophie Arnold dished out two assists. Bridget Flaherty was in goal for the shutout for THS, which hosts Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Prep Golf Results
At Lonesome Pine Country Club
Team Scores
Virginia High 178, Wise County Central 180, Union 189
Individual Results
Virginia High – Caleb Leonard 36, Tyler Stanley 43, Wes Brown 48, John Moser 51
Wise County Central – Jack England 36, Robbie Wilson 45, Davis Miller 45, Jacob Hughes 54
Union – Ethan Rich 42, Luke Slagle 46, Alexa Barnett 50, Jacob Day 51
---
At Glenrochie Country Club
Team Scores
Abingdon 156, Castlewood 170, Marion 178
Individual Results
Abingdon – Caleb Brummitt 37, Conner Brummitt 37, Katie Hall 41, Jackson Cook 41
Castlewood – Abby Bradley 40, Coleman Cook 41, Jacob Lasley 44, Bailee Varney 45
Marion – Grayson Sheets 38, Tyler Sayers 39, Trey Lefler 50, Ethan Baggett 51