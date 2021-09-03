PREP ROUNDUP: Tandom Smith (George Wythe), Ely Blevins (Rural Retreat), Santana Cardwell (Northwood), Aidan James (Virginia High), Alyssa Kate Wallace (John Battle), Sophie Meade (Tennessee High) among Thursday's top performers

Alyssa Kate Wallace added five aces for the unbeaten Trojans, while Jenna Adkins added nine digs.

Northwood 3, Council 0

Santana Cardwell collected six kills and four aces as the Panthers took a 25-10, 25-7, 25-11 non-district win.

Emma McCready (12 aces) and Karlee Frye (three aces) also played well for Northwood.

Gate City 3, Eastside 0

Gate City got the best of Eastside 25-11, 25-9, 25-16.

It was the second straight loss to a defending regional champion this week for Eastside. The Spartans lost to defending Region 1D champ Patrick Henry on Tuesday and defending Region 2D champ Gate City on Thursday.

Twin Springs 3, Twin Valley 0

The duo of Ryleigh Gillenwater (17 assists, 12 digs, 10 kills) and Chloe Gilmer (15 digs, nine kills, seven aces) put in work as Twin Springs took a 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 triumph.

Grayson County 3, Holston 1

Kylie Pope had 16 kills and Carli Campbell dished out 16 assists as Grayson County got its first win of the season, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.