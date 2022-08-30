PREP ROUNDUP: Sydney Carter leads Northwood past Tazewell in volleyball

If it seemed like Sydney Carter was all over the court on Tuesday night for the Northwood Panthers it’s because she was.

Carter stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 12 assists, six kills, six aces and six digs as the crew from Saltville cruised to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-10 non-district volleyball win over the Tazewell Bulldogs.

Maddie Lowe (six aces), Michela Snodgrass (nine kills), Karlee Frye (seven kills) and Olivia Briggs (20 digs) played well too.

Gate City 3, Virginia High 0

The dynamic duo of Lexi Ervin (14 kills) and Michaela Bays (12 kills) set the tone as the Gate City Blue Devils rolled to a 25-7, 25-20, 25-10 victory over Virginia High on Tuesday at the Bearcat Den.

The quartet of Aidan James (16 digs), Charli Carpenter (14 assists), Ellie Cobb (four kills) and Amelia Mckenzie (three aces) led the way for Virginia High.

Union 3, Patrick Henry 0

Union senior Isabella Blagg bogged down Patrick Henry with 12 kills and eight digs as the Bears posted a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Rebels.

Brooke Bailey (33 assists), Gracie Gibson (24 digs), Jordan Shuler (15 digs, nine kills), Shay Henderson (seven kills) and Gracy McKinney (five kills) also helped Union improve to 7-0.

PH (1-1) received 16 digs and eight kills from Avery Maiden. Baleigh Belcher (five kills, five digs), Lauren Stauffer (seven digs, five kills) and Morgan Tasker (10 assists) were also strong in defeat for the Rebels.

Lebanon 3, Castlewood 0

Morgan Varney stuffed the stat sheet with 14 digs, eight assists and five kills as the Lebanon Pioneers powered past Russell County rival for a 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 victory.

Lia Beck (13 service points), Jewell Stanley (18 service points, seven kills), Averi Russell (20 assists), Makenzie Boyd (11 digs) and Riley Buchanan (10 digs) also helped Lebanon move to 4-2 on the season.

Carroll County 3, Marion 1

The Marion Scarlet Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season as Carroll County collected a 25-13, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory over the visitors from Smyth County.

Marion (6-1) received 15 service points, eight kills, five digs and three blocks from Ella Moss. Sophia Keheley’s six kills and Brooke Langston’s five kills were also notable stats for the ‘Canes.

Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 0

Sophie Meade slammed down seven kills and Bree Adams doled out 16 assists as the Tennessee High Vikings vanquished Three Rivers Conference rival Unicoi County for 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 triumph.

Madison Blair’s six kills and Sydnee Pendland’s 14 digs also helped the Bristolians.

THS (9-2, 4-0) travels to rival Sullivan East on Thursday night.

Science Hill 3, West Ridge 1

Science Hill stopped West Ridge for a 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 25-21 victory.

Madison Haynie’s six kills, Faith Wilson’s 14 assists and Kari Wilson’s 19 digs paced West Ridge, now 5-4 on the season.

Richlands 3, Honaker 2

The Blue Tornado dropped the first two sets before rallying for the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

Elizabethton 2, Sullivan East 1

The Cyclones eked out the win.

LATE MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Letcher County 3, Wise County Central 2

Letcher County Central of Kentucky outlasted Wise County Central for a 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 25-19, 19-17 victory.

Central was led by Sophie Fleming’s 36 digs, Emilee Mullins’ 33 assists and 11 kills apiece from Taylor Cochran and Ameera Youmessi.

Cornerstone 3, Wise Christian 0

Lily Bolling (seven aces, six kills), Raegan Phillips (seven aces, five kills), Zaylin Stiltner (three aces, five kills), Mya Foster (16 assists) and Anna Amburgey (nine digs) were the leaders in Wise County Christian’s 25-15, 25-8, 25-16 win over Wise County Christian.