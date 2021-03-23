PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East victorious in baseball, softball; Tennessee High baseball team has won six in a row; Eastside, Holston, Grundy among volleyball winners

Cayden Bawgus had a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, as the Sullivan East Patriots took an 8-2 Three Rivers Conference softball win over the Rebels of Sullivan South on Monday.
Bawgus finished with four RBIs as Jillian Shackelford had three hits for Sullivan East (3-3, 2-0), including a double, and drove in two runs.
Hannah Scott had a pair of hits and also held the Rebels to three hits in hurling a complete game.
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 11, Cherokee 7
The Vikings scored five first-inning runs and Gregory Harris added four more with a grand slam in the fourth inning as Tennessee High took a Big Seven Conference win over Cherokee.
CJ Henley had a pair of hits for the Vikings (6-1, 2-1) with two runs scored and an RBI. THS has won six straight.
Sullivan East 13, Sullivan Central 5
Dylan Bartley collected four hits and drove in four runs as the Patriots took the win over the Cougars.
Seth Chafin had a solo home run for Sullivan East.
VOLLEYBALL
Eastside 3, Castlewood 0
Anna Whited’s 14 kills and six aces led the Eastside Spartans to a 25-16, 21-25, 25-10, 25-11 Cumberland District victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils.
Izzy Stevens (five kills) and Tinley Hamilton (23 assists, eight aces) also starred for the crew from Coeburn.
Lebanon 3, Honaker 0
Morgan Varney had eight kills and six assists while Cayden Burke had seven kills to lead the Pioneers to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-21 win over the Tigers.
Maggie Lampkin had 18 assists for Lebanon while Lily Gray had 15 service points.
For Honaker, Honaker Halle Hilton and Kylie Vance each had three kills.
Grundy 3, Richlands 0
Alexa Fiser had 17 assists and 13 digs to lead the Golden Wave (7-0) to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 win over the Blue Tornado.
Also leading Grundy were Jessi Mooney (11 kills), Emma Deel (four kills, three blocks), Amelya Bostic (21 digs) and Maddie Yates (12 service points).
Holston 3, Council 0
Felicity Bonilla led the Cavaliers with 22 assists, five kills and three aces in a 25-9, 25-22, 25-9 win over the Cobras.
Also leading Holston were Jordan Lowe (seven kills, three aces) and Madeline Statzer (five aces, 10 kills).
Leading Council were Abby Rose (12 service points, seven aces, six digs) and Sara Breeding (eight digs).
Marion 3, Chilhowie 1
Ella Moss (three kills, three blocks, 10 service points) and Anna Hagy (five kills, five digs and 10 service points) led the Scarlet Hurricanes to a 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-15 win over the Warriors.
Chilhowie was led by Mari-Beth Boardwine (10 kills, two blocks), Caitlin Pierce (two kills, three blocks, six digs), Chloe Adams (13 digs, 10 kill assists) and Josie Sheets (10 digs, 12 kill assists).
Wise Central 3, Ridgeview 0
Bayleigh Allison turned had 17 kills and eight digs while Caitlin Glover dished out 31 assists with eight digs to lead the Warriors over the Wolfpack, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22.
Hannah McAmis (24 digs) and Livi Elkins (11 service points) also aided in Wise County Central’s win.
Leading Ridgeview were Lorin Phipps (23 digs), Alyssa Price (12 assists), Caiti Hill (10 digs) and Haley Mullins (13 kills, five blocks).
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
Thomas Walker took a 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 triumph over Twin Springs in a Cumberland District match.
Chloe Lane had 10 kills and 10 digs for Twin Springs.
GOLF
At Clear Creek Golf Course
Team Scores
Graham 350, Marion 355, Richlands 363, Virginia High 369, Lebanon 430, Tazewell 451
Individual Results
Graham – Brayden Surface 79, Ben Morgan 89, Joe Tyson, 89 Alex Ramsey 93
Marion – Hunter Starkey 78, Tyler Sayers 81, Parker Wolfe 92, Ethan Baggett 104
Richlands – Caleigh Street 77, Colton Hartsock 84, Alex Mitchell 95, David Compton 107, Elise Clevinger 107
Virginia High – Caleb Leonard 84, Tyler Stanley 91, Wes Brown 93, John David Moser 101, Tyler Eller 101
Lebanon – Robbie Bundy 102, Hunter Musick 105, Paul Vencill 106, Chandler Morrison 117