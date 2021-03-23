PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East victorious in baseball, softball; Tennessee High baseball team has won six in a row; Eastside, Holston, Grundy among volleyball winners

Cayden Bawgus had a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, as the Sullivan East Patriots took an 8-2 Three Rivers Conference softball win over the Rebels of Sullivan South on Monday.

Bawgus finished with four RBIs as Jillian Shackelford had three hits for Sullivan East (3-3, 2-0), including a double, and drove in two runs.

Hannah Scott had a pair of hits and also held the Rebels to three hits in hurling a complete game.

BASEBALL

Tennessee High 11, Cherokee 7

The Vikings scored five first-inning runs and Gregory Harris added four more with a grand slam in the fourth inning as Tennessee High took a Big Seven Conference win over Cherokee.

CJ Henley had a pair of hits for the Vikings (6-1, 2-1) with two runs scored and an RBI. THS has won six straight.

Sullivan East 13, Sullivan Central 5

Dylan Bartley collected four hits and drove in four runs as the Patriots took the win over the Cougars.

Seth Chafin had a solo home run for Sullivan East.