PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry

Rye Cove had nine hits, including three by Kylee Cress. Gracie Turner had two hits for the Eagles.

BASEBALL

Holston 14, Northwood 12

Jordan Ezell had four hits, including two home runs, had six RBIs and scored three runs in the Cavaliers’ marathon win over the Panthers.

Braxton Vannoy had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Grayson Surber picked up the win in relief of Ezzell on the mound.

Tyler Waddle had four hits for Northwood, drove in drive runs, scored three times and added three stolen bases. Seth DeBusk had three hits and scored three runs. Nick Prater had two hits and drove in four runs in the loss.

LATE TUESDAY

George Wythe 9, Bland County 8

Owen Repass drove in three runs as George Wythe rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to slip past the Bears in Mountain Empire District action.

Sebastian Gomez and Adam Watson had three hits each for George Wythe, which got the winning run on a double by Colton Green in the bottom of the seventh.

Andrew East picked up the win on the mound, working the last three innings in place of starter Konard Holbrook.

Lance Burton led Bland County, which scored five runs in the second and left 8-5 going to the seventh, with three hits and three RBIs. Eli Watters had two hits and Corey Hall drove in two runs for the Bears. Trey Compton struck out 10 in six innings on the mound in the loss.