PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry

Cassie Littleford had a triple and single and Lexie McDuffie and Kellye Field had a double and single apiece to lead Sullivan East to 6-4 win over Patrick Henry on Wednesday night.
Jillian Shackelford (5-5) scattered seven hits to pick up the win in the circle.
Cayden Bawgus had two hits, while Shackleford scored two runs for the Patriots (16-15).
Abigail Street, who took the loss in the circle, had a double, single and scored two runs for Patrick Henry. Shaina Addair added two hits, including a double, and Sydney Taylor had a single, RBI and run scored.
Northwood 6, Holston 2
Karleigh Stephenson had two hits, scored a run, stole a base and drove in a run in Northwood’s Hogoheegee District softball win over the Panthers.
Caroline Hayden added a hit and drove in two runs for Northwood (2-1). Cami DeBusk scattered seven hits to pick up the win for the Panthers.
Lexi Lane had a hit and drove in a run for the Cavaliers.
Eastside 3, Rye Cove 2
Eastside pushed across a run in the top of the eighth inning to pick up a Cumberland District victory over the Eagles.
Liz Brace had three of Eastside’s five hits, including a double and scored the tying run in the seventh to force extra innings. Tinley Hamilton relieved Brace in the circle in the third and picked up the win.
Rye Cove had nine hits, including three by Kylee Cress. Gracie Turner had two hits for the Eagles.
BASEBALL
Holston 14, Northwood 12
Jordan Ezell had four hits, including two home runs, had six RBIs and scored three runs in the Cavaliers’ marathon win over the Panthers.
Braxton Vannoy had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Grayson Surber picked up the win in relief of Ezzell on the mound.
Tyler Waddle had four hits for Northwood, drove in drive runs, scored three times and added three stolen bases. Seth DeBusk had three hits and scored three runs. Nick Prater had two hits and drove in four runs in the loss.
LATE TUESDAY
George Wythe 9, Bland County 8
Owen Repass drove in three runs as George Wythe rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to slip past the Bears in Mountain Empire District action.
Sebastian Gomez and Adam Watson had three hits each for George Wythe, which got the winning run on a double by Colton Green in the bottom of the seventh.
Andrew East picked up the win on the mound, working the last three innings in place of starter Konard Holbrook.
Lance Burton led Bland County, which scored five runs in the second and left 8-5 going to the seventh, with three hits and three RBIs. Eli Watters had two hits and Corey Hall drove in two runs for the Bears. Trey Compton struck out 10 in six innings on the mound in the loss.