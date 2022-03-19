PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East posts softball wins

Katie Botts and Jayla Vance starred on Saturday as Sullivan East High School’s softball team posted its first two victories of the 2022 season during the East Tennessee Classic in Johnson City.

East fell to 0-5 after opening Saturday by dropping a 15-8 slugfest to Lakeway Christian, but the Patriots (2-5) got on the board with an 11-5 hammering of Hancock County and a thrilling 4-3, eight-inning win over Johnson County.

Botts pitched a two-hit shutout and went 3-for-3 in the victory over Hancock County. Olivia Ashbrook, Karlee Miller and Lexie McDuffie added two hits apiece for the bunch from Bluff City.

Vance was clutch in the win over Johnson County, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning and then throwing out a baserunner at the plate from center field to end the game.

Vance and Botts each had two hits, while Cassie Littleford drove in two runs.