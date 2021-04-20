 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East lassos Longhorns
PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East lassos Longhorns

  • Updated
Sullivan East logo

Hannah Scott scattered three hits and Sullivan East banged out 13 hits in a 11-0 five-inning Three Rivers Conference victory at Johnson County on Tuesday night.

Lexie McDuffie had three hits, scored two runs and drove in a run, while Cayden Bawgus had a home run, double, scored twice and two RBIs. Keelye Fields had two hits and two runs, and Jillian Shackelford added a triple and Kinzie Brown singled and scored twice.

Fields, Shackelford and Brown also drove in a run apiece.

Scott improved to 7-4 in the circle.

Maddi Eddington, Cassidy Lakatos and Mattie Jones had a single apiece for the Longhorns.

Sullivan East (14-11, 8-2) will host Sullivan South on Thursday.

