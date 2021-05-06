PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East lassoes Longhorns in District 1-AA tournament opener

Seth Chafin homered and drove in six runs and Tyson Mitchell worked six innings of one-hit baseball to lead Sullivan East to a 10-0 District 1-AA tournament opening game victory over Johnson County on Thursday afternoon.
Justice Dillard added three hits, drove in two runs and scored two more. Dylan Bartley had two hits and scored three times. Chafin finished with two hits for the Patriots.
Matthew Mowery had the lone hit for the Longhorns.
Mitchell struck out five and walked none for the Patriots, who will visit top-seed Elizabethton today at 6 p.m.
Wise Central 7, Union 2
Ben Brickey recorded 11 strikeouts en route to a five-hitter as the Warriors took the Mountain 7 District win.
Wise Central collected six hits and took advantage of three Union errors.
Ashton Bolling and Preston Joyner led Wise Central with two hits apiece.
Abingdon 11, Gate City 0
Ethan Ketron, Caleb Collins, Brody Dotson and Jake Thacker all collected two hits as Abingdon cruised to another Mountain 7 District win in five innings.
Ketron supplied a three-run homer.
Carter Babb supplied the lone hit for Gate City.
Tazewell 16, Richlands 7
John Davis supplied four of Tazewell’s 14 hits as the Bulldogs earned the Southwest District win.
Dylan Brown led Richlands with two hits.
Marion 10, Graham 0
Bradley Thomas allowed one hit and struck out eight in five innings on the mound in leading the Scarlet Hurricanes past the G-Men.
Brody Taylor and Ricky Carroll had three RBIs apiece for Marion (1-1-1). Cooper Archer added two hits and scored twice.
Jamir Blevins had the lone hit for Graham (0-1).
Chilhowie 9, Holston 2
Daniel Hutton posted big numbers on the mound against as Chilhowie posted the Hogoheegee District win.
Chilhowie collected a total of nine hits, while holding Holston to five.
Honaker 10, Grundy 0
Ethan Compton and Jax Horn had two hits each and Alex Barton struck out 14 and allowed one hit through six innings to lift the Tigers past the Golden Wave.
Compton also swiped four bases, scored twice and drove in a run. Barton, who didn’t walk a batter, also had one hit, drove in two runs and joined Horn with a run apiece.
Cade Looney took the loss for Grundy, but did strike out 10 in 4 2/3 innings on the mound. He also had the only hit for the Golden Wave.
Eastside 11, Castlewood 1
Will Stansbury had three hits and Nick Raymond, Blake Jones and Jaxsyn Collins had two hits apiece in the Spartans’ six-inning win over the Blue Devils.
Coleman Cook and Nick Deboard had a hit apiece for Castlewood. Cook drove in a run.
Collins struck out nine to pick up the win the Spartans.
SOFTBALL
Holston 8, Chilhowie 3
Molly Turner and Kenzie Guy collected two hits apiece to guide the Cavaliers to the win.
Holston collected a total of 10 hits and took advantage of five Chilhowie errors.
Kayla Rowland and Shayla Rowland homered for Chilhowie.
Marion 9, Graham 1
Chloe Campbell and Taylor Preston collected three hits apiece as Marion grabbed a Southwest District victory.
Kaylee Holbrook drove in three runs for Marion, while Ella Moss and Preston homered.
Lebanon 14, Virginia High 0
Adrienne Morrison struck out nine en route to a one-hitter as the Pioneers cruised past Virginia High.
Tatum Dye powered a grand slam for Lebanon, while Morrison and Maggie Lampkin collected two hits apiece.
Harley Holmes supplied the lone hit for VHS.
John Battle 6, Gate City 5
Hannah Jo McReynolds’ grand slam was part of a six-run, three-homer third inning for the Trojans in a Mountain 7 District win over the Blue Devils.
Happy Valley 5, Sullivan East 2
Abby Holt pitched a six-hit complete game, striking out 11, and Maddie Lingerfelt contributed three hits and drove in two runs, including the eventual game-winner in the top of the seventh inning.
Cayden Bawgus had two hits and scored three runs for the Patriots. Keelye Fields also had two hits and drove in a run. Hannah Scott took the loss in the circle.
Sullivan East (16-16) will host Sullivan South today in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m.
J.I. Burton 11, Rye Cove 0
Beylee Jenkins slugged three doubles as the Raiders rolled to victory.
Burton pitcher Bailey Sturgill allowed just three hits.
Honaker 12, Grundy 0
Tabby Ball supplied four hits and Alexis Anderson added two for Honaker.
Sommer Honaker drove in two runs and recorded 14 strikeouts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 3, Gate City 1
Isabella Blagg, Emma Hemphill and Kyndra Horner each scored for the Bears.
Hemphill also had an assist, while Shelby Peace has eight saves in goal.
Virginia High 10, Lebanon 1
Maria Wilson collected five goals as the Bearcats opened the season in style.
Mary Katherine Wilson and Myra Kariuki added two goals apiece for VHS.
BOYS SOCCER
Lebanon 3, Virginia High 0
Grayson Olson scored two goals and Eli Taylor added one to lead the Pioneers past the Bearcats.
Eli Taylor added a goal and Carter Dillon and Austin Street each had assists. Josiah Wilson was perfect in goal for the Pioneers (1-1).
Virginia High dropped its first match of the season.
LATE WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Virginia High 7, Richlands 6
Harley Holmes had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lift the Bearcats to an eight-inning win over the Blue Tornado.
Carrie Patrick singled, walked twice and scored three times for Virginia High, which scored a run in the seventh to force extra innings and then put it away in the eighth. Autumn Owens had two hits and scored twice.
Ginger Guerriero had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Richlands. Erica Lamie and Taylor Webb also had two hits each, while Alyssa Lee drove in two runs.
Richlands dropped its first game since winning the 2019 Class 2 state championship. The Blue Tornado didn’t get to defend its title last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. James “Moose” Cochran has also replaced Ronnie Davis as head coach for the softball program.
Happy Valley 2, Sullivan Central 1
The final game in Sullivan Central program history ended with a ninth inning walkoff single by Maddie Lingerfelt in the bottom of the ninth inning.
While Happy Valley advanced to face Sullivan East on Thursday, the Cougars finished their final season with a 4-21 record.
Sullivan Central will join Sullivan County schools South and North to blend into West Ridge in the fall.
Late Wednesday
BOYS SOCCER
Ridgeview 3, Honaker 2
Ethan Smith scored two goals and Isaac Greear added one to lead the Wolfpack to an overtime win over the Tigers.