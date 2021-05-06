PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East lassoes Longhorns in District 1-AA tournament opener

Carrie Patrick singled, walked twice and scored three times for Virginia High, which scored a run in the seventh to force extra innings and then put it away in the eighth. Autumn Owens had two hits and scored twice.

Ginger Guerriero had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Richlands. Erica Lamie and Taylor Webb also had two hits each, while Alyssa Lee drove in two runs.

Richlands dropped its first game since winning the 2019 Class 2 state championship. The Blue Tornado didn’t get to defend its title last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. James “Moose” Cochran has also replaced Ronnie Davis as head coach for the softball program.

Happy Valley 2, Sullivan Central 1

The final game in Sullivan Central program history ended with a ninth inning walkoff single by Maddie Lingerfelt in the bottom of the ninth inning.

While Happy Valley advanced to face Sullivan East on Thursday, the Cougars finished their final season with a 4-21 record.

Sullivan Central will join Sullivan County schools South and North to blend into West Ridge in the fall.

Late Wednesday

BOYS SOCCER

Ridgeview 3, Honaker 2