PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East girls move closer to Three Rivers title; Yeary scores 51 for Thomas Walker in VHSL Plus-One Game

Emma Aubrey scored 18 points as Sullivan East High School’s girls basketball team clinched at least a tie for the Three Rivers Conference title and wrapped up the top seed for the upcoming District 1-AA tournament with a 64-27 smashing of Sullivan South on Monday night.

East (19-4, 9-1) can wrap up the title outright tonight with a win over Happy Valley. It is the 11th conference title in program history for the Patriots.

Jenna Hare’s 15 points, Riley Nelson’s 13 points and Hayley Grubb’s 11 points were also vital for East. South (9-7, 3-7) trailed 24-4 after one quarter.

Patrick Henry 41, Rye Cove 34

Fallyn Daniels scored 18 points and Natalie Strait added 13 to lead the Rebels to a Plus-One win over the Eagles.

Trista Snow paced Rye Cove with 16 points.

Lee High 57, Twin Springs 38

Drew Cox scored 13 points as Lee High trounced Twin Springs in a VHSL Plus-One Game. Blair Calton and Madison Jessee added 11 points apiece for the Generals, while Emaliegh Powers had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Twin Springs.

Twin Valley 55, Holston 37