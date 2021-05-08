 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East defeats Happy Valley in District 1-AA baseball
0 comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East defeats Happy Valley in District 1-AA baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
eats

Justice Dillard and Seth Chafin drove in four runs apiece to help Sullivan East stay alive in the District 1-AA tournament with a 14-3 win over Happy Valley on Saturday.

Dillard had three hits, and Lucas Eaton, Nolan Lunsford and Chafin had two hits each for Sullivan East, which trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the third before the scoring six runs in the third and eight in the fourth.

Dylan Bartley added a home run and scored three times. Chafin worked the final three innings on the mound, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out six.

Lucas Chausse had an RBI triple and Colby Chausse had an RBI double for the Warriors.

Sullivan East will meet Sullivan South in an elimination game today at 2 p.m. in Elizabethton.

Richlands 15, Chilhowie 13

Richlands scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a wild non-district win over Chilhowie.

In a game that lasted about four hours, the Blue Tornado rapped out 20 hits as a total of nine pitchers were used by both teams.

Jake Altizer paced Richlands with five hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring three.

Dylan Brown had four hits and two RBIs for the Blue Tornado with Gavin Cox getting three hits and three RBIs.

Daniel Hutton led the Warriors with three hits, including a double, and D.J. Martin had two hits with a triple.

Late Friday

Bluefield 21, Honaker 3

Kerry Collins had three hits, including a home run and triple, with four RBIs and four runs scored as Bluefield took the over the Tigers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City
Sports News

PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City

  • Updated

John Reed-Barnes has been chosen to replace Scott Vermillion as the new boys basketball coach at Gate City. Barnes knows all about the high expectations at Gate City, which won 17 district, six region and one state title in 2018 under Vermillion. Barnes played under Vermillion from 2012-2016, scoring more than 1,000 points and twice earning all-state honors.

PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry

  • Updated

Sullivan East avenged an earlier loss to Patrick Henry with a 6-4 win over Wednesday. Cassie Littleford (Sullivan East) and Abigail Street (Patrick Henry) had solid outings in the circle and at the plate. Other Wednesday standouts included Karleigh Stephenson (Northwood), Liz Brace (Eastside), Jordan Ezell (Holston) and Owen Repass (George Wythe), who led the Maroons past Bland County on Tuesday night. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Maroons bruise Bears on softball diamond
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Maroons bruise Bears on softball diamond

  • Updated

Alison Coble and Olivia Shockley were among several standouts for George Wythe in a 17-7 Mountain Empire District softball victory over Bland County on Tuesday night...In a late Monday decision, Gracie Turner pitched and hit Rye Cove to 16-6 win over visiting Twin Valley 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts