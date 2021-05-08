PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East defeats Happy Valley in District 1-AA baseball

Justice Dillard and Seth Chafin drove in four runs apiece to help Sullivan East stay alive in the District 1-AA tournament with a 14-3 win over Happy Valley on Saturday.

Dillard had three hits, and Lucas Eaton, Nolan Lunsford and Chafin had two hits each for Sullivan East, which trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the third before the scoring six runs in the third and eight in the fourth.

Dylan Bartley added a home run and scored three times. Chafin worked the final three innings on the mound, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out six.

Lucas Chausse had an RBI triple and Colby Chausse had an RBI double for the Warriors.

Sullivan East will meet Sullivan South in an elimination game today at 2 p.m. in Elizabethton.

Richlands 15, Chilhowie 13

Richlands scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a wild non-district win over Chilhowie.

In a game that lasted about four hours, the Blue Tornado rapped out 20 hits as a total of nine pitchers were used by both teams.

Jake Altizer paced Richlands with five hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring three.