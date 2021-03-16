PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East, D-B open with baseball wins; Northwood, Virginia High, Abingdon, Ridgeview, Gate City win volleyball matches

Luke Hale pitched a two-hit shutout as the Sullivan East Patriots opened the 2021 baseball season with a 12-0 shellacking of Three Rivers Conference rival Johnson County.

Hale, a Milligan University signee, walked one and struck out 12 in a 73-pitch masterpiece.

First baseman Dylan Bartley (2-for-4, two doubles, three runs, two RBIs), designated hitter Ben Anderson (two RBIs) and outfielder Seth Chafin (three runs) led East at the plate.

The Patriots had just four hits, but took advantage of four Johnson County errors and 13 walks.

Matt Mowery’s single and Dalton Brown’s double were the lone hits for Johnson County.

Dobyns-Bennett 11,

Tennessee High 5

Tennessee High managed just three hits in suffering a season-opening loss to Dobyns-Bennett on Monday at Tod Houston Field.