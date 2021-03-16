PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East, D-B open with baseball wins; Northwood, Virginia High, Abingdon, Ridgeview, Gate City win volleyball matches

Luke Hale pitched a two-hit shutout as the Sullivan East Patriots opened the 2021 baseball season with a 12-0 shellacking of Three Rivers Conference rival Johnson County.
Hale, a Milligan University signee, walked one and struck out 12 in a 73-pitch masterpiece.
First baseman Dylan Bartley (2-for-4, two doubles, three runs, two RBIs), designated hitter Ben Anderson (two RBIs) and outfielder Seth Chafin (three runs) led East at the plate.
The Patriots had just four hits, but took advantage of four Johnson County errors and 13 walks.
Matt Mowery’s single and Dalton Brown’s double were the lone hits for Johnson County.
Dobyns-Bennett 11,
Tennessee High 5
Tennessee High managed just three hits in suffering a season-opening loss to Dobyns-Bennett on Monday at Tod Houston Field.
C.J. Henley, Garrett Embree and Andrew Dingus accounted for those hits for the Vikings. THS fell behind 4-0 and pulled within 4-3 before D-B put the game away with a six-run sixth inning highlighted by Tanner Kilgore’s grand slam.
The two teams play again today in Kingsport
VOLLEYBALL
Northwood 3, Council 0
Karleigh Stephenson served a dozen aces and also dished out 16 assists as the Northwood Panthers notched a 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 win over Council.
Amy Harris (six kills), Santana Cardwell (10 digs, four aces) and Chloe Bordwine (seven kills, five digs, two aces) were the leaders for Northwood.
Izabella Ratliff’s five aces and four digs were tops for Council.
Virginia High 3, Richlands 0
Caleigh Hampton contributed 20 assists while Camden Jones had 12 kills and seven digs to lead the Bearcats to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-9 win over the Blue Tornado.
Also helping Virginia High’s winning cause were Kelly Locke (11 kills, 14 digs) and Bre Owens (six digs).
Abingdon 3, John Battle 0
Morgan Blevins slammed down 18 kills and served five ace as the Abingdon Falcons overpowered rival John Battle for a 25-16, 25-13, 25-21 Mountain 7 District victory.
Abby Boyd (29 assists, seven kills), Lacie Bertke (12 digs), Megan Cooper (nine digs) and Carolina McGlothlin (six kills, two blocks) were the other stat leaders for AHS.
Battle was led by Anna McKee’s 11 digs, Logan Leonard’s eight kills and Mackenzie Smith’s 12 assists.
Ridgeview 3, Union 2
In a Mountain 7 District marathon, Ridgeview outlasted Union for a 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 11-25, 15-13 victory.
Lorin Phipps (48 digs), Alyssa Price (26 assists), Caiti Hill (14 digs), Haley Mullins (21 kills) and Hailey Sutherlands (10 kills, five blocks) were the leaders for the winning Wolfpack.
Gate City 3, Lee High 0
The Blue Devils of Gate City remained unbeaten with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 triumph over the Lee High Generals.