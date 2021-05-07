PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East clips Sullivan South in District 1-AA softball

Cayden Bawgus connected for a first-inning two-run home run to lead Sullivan East to a 2-1 win over Sullivan South in the District 1-AA softball tournament on Friday night.

The Patriots (17-16) will host xxxxx at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Rebels had a rally snuffed out in the seventh inning as, with two out, Lauren Richardson was the tying run on second. Emma Ellis hit a hard ground ball in the hole between first and second as right fielder Lexie McDuffie charged the ball and made a throw to Katie Botts at first base in time to get the final out of the game.

Jillian Shackelford went the distance from the circle scattering five hits and issuing only one walk while striking out six.

Cassie Littleford had a double for Sullivan East.

Ridgeview 15, Gate City 9

The Wolfpack improved to 2-0 with the Mountain 7 District road win.

Gate City is now 1-2.

Thomas Walker 10, Twin Springs 0

The Pioneers won their first game in eight years taking a 10-0 decision over the Titans in five innings.