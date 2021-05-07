PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East clips Sullivan South in District 1-AA softball

Cayden Bawgus connected for a first-inning two-run home run to lead Sullivan East to a 2-1 win over Sullivan South in the District 1-AA softball tournament on Friday night.
The Patriots (17-16) will host xxxxx at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Rebels had a rally snuffed out in the seventh inning as, with two out, Lauren Richardson was the tying run on second. Emma Ellis hit a hard ground ball in the hole between first and second as right fielder Lexie McDuffie charged the ball and made a throw to Katie Botts at first base in time to get the final out of the game.
Jillian Shackelford went the distance from the circle scattering five hits and issuing only one walk while striking out six.
Cassie Littleford had a double for Sullivan East.
Ridgeview 15, Gate City 9
The Wolfpack improved to 2-0 with the Mountain 7 District road win.
Gate City is now 1-2.
Thomas Walker 10, Twin Springs 0
The Pioneers won their first game in eight years taking a 10-0 decision over the Titans in five innings.
Eden Muncy allowed one hit while striking out 14 and also had two hits, including a three-run home run in the first inning.
Mikayla Kidwell went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Caylea Ellis had two hits, including an RBI triple.
John Battle 17, Lee High 11
Hanna Jo McReynolds homered twice and picked up her third win of the season on the mound in the Trojans’ Mountain 7 District victory over the Generals.
Ellie Keene, Logan Leonard and Alyssa Kate Wallace also homered for the Trojans, who finished with 14 hits.
BASEBALL
Richlands 7, Virginia High 6
Drew Simmons supplied a walk-off single Friday as the Richlands Blue Tornado scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a win over the Virginia High Bearcats.
Richlands (1-2, 1-1) collected eight hits against three VHS pitchers, with Gavin Cox supplying two of the hits.
Leadoff batter Dalton Taylor led VHS (2-2, 0-2) with three hits.
J.I. Burton 13, Rye Cove 1
Chris Branham and Clay Hart each had three hits while Hart drove in four runs as the Raiders took the win over the Eagles.
Gate City 9, Ridgeview 1
Carson Jenkins, Brendan Cassidy, Trevor Herron and Jake Taylor each had two hits to lead the Blue Devils to a win over the Wolfpack.
Rural Retreat 6, Patrick Henry 3
Eli Blevins led Rural Retreat with two hits as the Indians stopped Patrick Henry in a Hogoheegee District game.
Brady Smith earned the decision for Rural Retreat, as PH was held to three hits.
Thomas Walker 5, Twin Springs 4
Caleb Yeary pitched five innings to earn the win and also collected a pair of hits as the Pioneers edged the Titans.
Cameron Grabeel pitched the final two innings for the save.
GIRLS SOCCER
Virginia High 4, Richlands 2
Maria Wilson collected her eighth goal in two nights as the Bearcats improved to 2-0.
Mary Katherine Wilson added two assists and one goal for VHS.
East Montgomery 8 Honaker 0
Eli Underwood and Maddie Bruce each scored three goals as East Montgomery took the win over the Tigers.