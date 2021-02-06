PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East boys claim Three Rivers title

Braden Standbridge ruled on Saturday night and as a result the Sullivan East Patriots are the kings of the Three Rivers Conference.
Standbridge scored 13 of his 24 points in the second quarter as East rolled to an 87-57 win over Johnson County and clinched the TRC regular-season boys basketball title.
East trailed 20-15 after the first quarter, but Standbridge got the Patriots going and they cruised the rest of the way. Ethan Bradford and Dylan Bartley added 13 points apiece for East, while Logan Murray tossed in a dozen.
Graham 73, Marion 52
David Graves is still scoring and the Graham G-Men are still winning.
Graves fired in 24 points as Graham improved to 14-0 with a victory over Marion in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.
Nick Owens (13 points) and Kade Roberts (12 points) also played well as Graham added the SWD tournament title to its regular-season crown.
Tanner Grubb and Grant Williams led sixth-seeded Marion (4-9) with 13 points apiece.
Tazewell 70, Richlands 49
Tazewell topped Richlands for the third time this season in the third-place game of the Southwest District tournament.
The Bulldogs will play at Gate City on Tuesday in the first round of the Region 2D tournament.
Richlands, which was led by the 12 points of Cade Berry, travels to Union on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Eastside 58, Thomas Walker 57
Eastside had the power to win the Cumberland District tournament thanks to Chloe Powers.
Powers sank the game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds remaining as the Spartans edged the Thomas Walker Pioneers.
Powers had 10 points for Eastside, while Anna Whited’s 26 points and the 14-point showing of Kacie Jones were pivotal to the win.
Lakin Burke led Thomas Walker with 22 points, while Talyn Dibrell finished with 10 points.
The Spartans and Pioneers wound up splitting their four meetings this season.
Graham 58, Tazewell 47
The sister duo of Stella and Elle Gunter combined for 43 points to lead the G-Girls past the Bulldogs in the Southwest District consolation game.
Stella Gunter scored 22 points, while Elle Gunter added 21 for Graham.
Taylor Ray paced Tazewell with 15 points, while Mallorie Whittaker added 13.
Graham travels to Ridgeview on Monday for a Region 2D opening round game. Tazewell will travel to defending Class 2 state champion Gate City.
Sullivan East 57, Johnson County 32
Jenna Hare’s 23-point performance led the way for Sullivan East as the Patriots crushed the Johnson City Longhorns in a Three Rivers Conference clash.
East (18-4, 8-1) also received 12 points from Emma Aubrey. Johnson County (4-14, 0-10) was led by Emmy Miller’s 13 points.
Twin Springs 43, J.I. Burton 40
Emaleigh Powers had 16 points and seven rebounds as the Twin Springs Titans topped J.I. Burton in the third-place game of the Cumberland District tournament.