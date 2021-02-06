PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East boys claim Three Rivers title

Braden Standbridge ruled on Saturday night and as a result the Sullivan East Patriots are the kings of the Three Rivers Conference.

Standbridge scored 13 of his 24 points in the second quarter as East rolled to an 87-57 win over Johnson County and clinched the TRC regular-season boys basketball title.

East trailed 20-15 after the first quarter, but Standbridge got the Patriots going and they cruised the rest of the way. Ethan Bradford and Dylan Bartley added 13 points apiece for East, while Logan Murray tossed in a dozen.

Graham 73, Marion 52

David Graves is still scoring and the Graham G-Men are still winning.

Graves fired in 24 points as Graham improved to 14-0 with a victory over Marion in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.

Nick Owens (13 points) and Kade Roberts (12 points) also played well as Graham added the SWD tournament title to its regular-season crown.

Tanner Grubb and Grant Williams led sixth-seeded Marion (4-9) with 13 points apiece.

Tazewell 70, Richlands 49