PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan Central stops Johnson County

Cassidi Cotter had seven kills and Taylor Wilson, Elaina Vaughan and Gracie Olinger added six apiece, leading Sullivan Central to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-7 Three Rivers District rout of Johnson County on Tuesday night at the Dickie Warren Gymnasium.
Haley Wilson dished out 15 assists and joined Taylor Wilson with two aces apiece. Marleigh Pendleton added nine assists, while Emalyne Hubbard led the Cougars with eight digs. Olinger added five digs and Haley Wilson contributed four digs. Vaughn also had four blocks in the win.
Sullivan Central improved to 11-2 on the season.
Patriots topple Rebels
Gracey Byrd had 16 kills and Hannah Hodge added 11, leading Sullivan East to a 20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 Three-Rivers District win over Sullivan South.
Cayden Bawgus contributed 37 assists and Hayley Grubb added 23 digs for the Patriots (11-5, 7-2), which will host Chuckey-Doak on Thursday.
