PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan Central girls advance past South

Bre Yarber scored 22 points to lead Sullivan Central to a 45-29 District 1-AA opening round tournament victory over Sullivan South in what may have been Sullivan Central’s fine game at the Dickie Warren Dome.

Sullivan Central, which will visit Elizabethton in a semifinal contest on Friday, also received eight points from Emma Niebruegge. The Cougars clinched a spot in the Region 1-AA tournament with the win.

Sullivan South, which played its final game as a program, had three players with six points each.

Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North will combine to create West Ridge in the fall.