PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan Central girls advance past South

Staff reports
Bre Yarber scored 22 points to lead Sullivan Central to a 45-29 District 1-AA opening round tournament victory over Sullivan South in what may have been Sullivan Central’s fine game at the Dickie Warren Dome.
Sullivan Central, which will visit Elizabethton in a semifinal contest on Friday, also received eight points from Emma Niebruegge. The Cougars clinched a spot in the Region 1-AA tournament with the win.
Sullivan South, which played its final game as a program, had three players with six points each.
Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North will combine to create West Ridge in the fall.
BOYS
Providence Academy 69, ACTS 28
Andrew Lawrence scored 16 points and Thomas Messimer added 13 for Providence Academy.
Appalachian Christian Home School was led by Isaiah Chapman with seven points.
