BHC Sports Desk
Abingdon High School endured first-inning frustrations on Thursday.
The Falcons suffered late-inning heartbreak on Saturday.
Dylan Edmonds laid down a walk-off safety squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Jefferson County Patriots posted a 6-5 baseball win over AHS at Johnson City’s Cardinal Park as part of the Johnny Whited Classic.
Abingdon (3-2) couldn’t hold an early 3-0 lead and then rallied from a 5-3 deficit to tie the game.
It was a much different game than Thursday when Abingdon dropped a 13-5 decision to Science Hill on Thursday as the Falcons allowed 10 runs in the first inning. The result was the same, however, as Abingdon was sent to its second straight setback.
Eli Parks led Abingdon with three hits on Saturday, while Jett Humphreys added two of his own.
- Dairy Queen will sell Blizzards for 85 cents to celebrate summer menu. Here's what to know.
- Local Briefs: SWCC baseball makes coaching change; E&H releases 2023 football schedule
- FINAL FOUR | A 'Rad' experience; Former VI player now an assistant coach at Virginia Tech
- PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside earns revenge against PH; Previous unbeatens Tennessee High (baseball), Holston (softball) fall; Wise Central's Baker drives in eight; Ben Hahn (Patrick Henry), Porter Gobble (John Battle), Madelyn Dye (Honaker) also star
- PREP ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry edges Honaker; Chilhowie's Jeff Robinson notches 300th win; Holston softball is 4-0; Drew Hoover (West Ridge), Clay Ward (Eastside), Arin Rife (Richlands), Julia Barton (Honaker) also among stars
- Serious crash blocked I-81 Sunday night
- Bristol woman lands first lead role in new film
- PREP ROUNDUP: Adam Moore picks up first win as VHS skipper; Rye Cove softball still unbeaten; VHS softball, boys soccer beat Battle, Trojan girls triumph over Bearcats; Abingdon baseball suffers first loss
- Courthouse project stands out in budget
- PREP BASEBALL: Lebanon, Phillips blast past Virginia High Bearcats
- Hughes immersed in spreading the region's music, culture
- PREP BASEBALL: Evan Mutter mashes as THS Vikings stop Sullivan East, move to 8-0
- Region isn't yet out of the woods with COVID-19
- PREP BASEBALL: Hankins sparks John Battle Trojans past Ridgeview Wolfpack
- Mac McClung (Gate City) back on the court Thursday in G League playoffs
In an earlier game at Cardinal Park Saturday, Science Hill earned a wild 22-21, eight-inning win over the Cave Spring Knights from Roanoke, Virginia.
Lee High 8, J.I. Burton 7
The Lee High Generals held off J.I. Burton for a non-district win.
Lee built a 7-1 lead after three innings and withstood a late comeback bid for the Raiders.
Isaiah Sturgill had two hits and two RBIs for Burton.
The two teams combined for nine errors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!