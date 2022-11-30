 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Roundup

Prep Roundup: Slagle outscores Rye Cove, Bears cruise past Eagles

Basketball logo

Abby Slagle had 21 points and eight rebounds as Union rolled past Rye Cove for a 59-19 girls basketball win on Wednesday night in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic at the Prior Convocation Center in Wise.

Isabella Blagg added 17 points and five rebounds for the Bears, while Rye Cove transfer Kaylee Lamb collected five points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals against her former team.

Rye Cove (1-1) was plagued by 26 turnovers and shot just 22.2 percent from the field.

J.I. Burton 45,

Twin Valley 35

Abingdon transfer Sarah Williams produced a 17-point, five-rebound, four-steal, two-assist stat line in her debut for J.I. Burton to highlight the Raiders’ triumph over Twin Valley in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

People are also reading…

Rehgan Sensabaugh added nine points and eight rebounds, while Anyah Hollinger dished out nine assist.

Haylee Moore (16 points, seven blocks, five steals, five rebounds) was the top performer for Twin Valley.

Galax 32, Graham 29

The G-Girls fell to 0-2.

BOYS

Jenkins (Ky.) 86,

Twin Valley 17

The Twin Valley Panthers fell to 0-2 with a second straight loss to an out-of-state foe.

LATE TUESDAY BOYS

Mountain Mission 77, Richlands 59

Senior Coltan Mullins scored 27 points for Richlands, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Tornado lost in Ronnie Davis’ debut as the team’s head coach.

Lane Reynolds (13 points) and Caleb Ratliff (12 points) also played well for Richlands, which fell behind by 20 points at halftime.

John Battle 50, Honaker 48

Parker Gobble dropped in an off-balance shot with 11 seconds remaining as John Battle got by Honaker in overtime, in a late contest in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.

Gobble led all scorers with 17 points. Gavin Ratliff added 15 points in the win for the Trojans.

Cayden Boyd (15 points) and Jaylon Hart (11 points) led the way for the Tigers.

