The Wallace sisters once again turned out to be a dynamic duo for the girls soccer team at John Battle High School.

Taylor Wallace and Eva Wallace each had two goals and recorded an assist in a 5-0 win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack on Friday in helping their team improve to 4-1.

Chloe Turner also had a goal and Lauren Ward added an assist as Battle followed up Thursday’s 1-0 victory over rival Virginia High with another triumph.

Abingdon 12, Lee High 0

Riley Cvetkovski scored four goals and Mary Hitch had a hat trick to highlight Abingdon’s overwhelming Mountain 7 District win.

BOYS SOCCER

Ridgeview 3, John Battle 1

Benjamin Hardoby had John Battle’s lone goal as the Trojans lost at Ridgeview.

Abingdon 4, Lee High 0

Pickett Johnson scored twice and Ryan Kreps had three assists in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District home win over the Generals.

Elliott Walters and Peyton Vestal also had goals for Abingdon, while Tyler Rogers had an assist. Dennin Jenkins had the clean sheet in goal.

BASEBALL

Dobyns-Bennett 10, Virginia High 0

The Virginia High Bearcats were done in by a couple of kids – Turner Stout and J.T. Griswold – whose fathers once attended the school in Bristol.

Turner Stout went 1-for-1 with a triple, two runs scored, two walks and four RBIs to lead Dobyns-Bennett at the plate. His dad, Roman, was a pitcher for the Bearcats and graduated from the school in Bristol in 1989. Turner Stout is a King University signee.

Conner Davidson and Ollie Foy had Virginia High’s only hits off Griswold. Griswold’s father, Brad, is a 1988 VHS grad.

SOFTBALL

Abingdon 5, Christiansburg 4, susp., 1st inning

A single inning wasn’t even completed in Abingdon as the Falcons and Blue Demons were rained out early on in their non-district showdown.

LATE THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Lebanon 6, Tazewell 3

Lebanon scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to earn a thrilling non-district win at Tazewell.

Seth Buchanan struck out 14 in seven three-hit innings of stellar pitching for Lebanon and also walked twice, scored a run and tallied a RBI.

Nathan Phillips added three RBIs for the Pioneers. Carter Hess pitched a scoreless eighth inning to notch the save.

Chase Brown, Tre Blankenship and Walker Patterson scored the runs for Tazewell.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 2, West Ridge 1

Rye Cove 5, Unicoi County 1

The Rye Cove Eagles are one of the smallest schools in the Eastman Invitational in Kingsport and they earned a pair of impressive wins on Thursday in the event.

Eden Muncy of the VHSL Class 1 Eagles struck out 12 in tossing a two-hitter against the TSSAA Class 4A West Ridge Wolves.

In the win over TSSAA Class 3A Unicoi County, Muncy, Gracie Turner, Kenzie Hood and Maddy Wood all pounded out two hits apiece.

Rye Cove will not compete in today’s portion of the event.

Twin Valley 16, Mount View (W.Va.) 12

Leya Vanover went 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple and four RBIs as the Twin Valley Panthers posted the victory in a slugfest.