Prep Roundup: Shuler deals 17 kills, 33 digs to lead Union past Trojans; Olivia Briggs (Northwood), Makinley Owens (Ridgeview) also shine

The Union Bears relied on their own Air Jordan to retain their hold on first place in the Mountain 7 District volleyball standings on Wednesday.

Jordan Shuler slammed down 17 kills, hustled her way to 33 digs and served two aces as the bunch from Big Stone Gap posted a 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16 win over homestanding John Battle.

Battle (15-5, 5-3) owned the first set, but Union (22-1, 9-0) closed out the match in strong fashion.

Brooke Bailey’s 32 assists, Isabella Blagg’s 17-dig, 12-kill performance, Gracie Gibson’s 21 digs, Gracie McKinney’s 17 digs, Shea Henderson’s 13-dig, six-kill, three-ace showing and Olivia Light’s eight digs were also important.

Mackenzie Smith’s 21 digs and 18 assists were tops for Battle, while Audrey Chapman (18 digs) also played good defense and Jacqueline Hill (13 kills) led the way at the net for the Trojans.

Northwood 3, Chilhowie 2: Olivia Briggs collected 36 digs as Northwood gutted out a 21-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over Hogoheegee Distirct and Smyth County rival Chilhowie.

Sydney Carter (15 kills, 15 assists, 13 digs), Michela Snodgrass (seven kills) and Karlee Frye (10 kills) played well too.

Marion 3, Graham 0: Ella Moss (14 kills, seven digs) was on point once again as Marion cruised to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-23 Southwest District win over Graham.

Ezrah Pennington’s 10 digs, Haylee Freeman’s 18 assists, Brooke Langston’s nine kills and Aubree Whitt’s 16 assists were also vital to victory.

Ridgeview 3, Lee High 1: Makinley Owens (26 assists, 11 digs), Caiti Hill (24 digs, 13 kills) and Leah Sutherland (12 kills, 10 digs) all had statistical double-doubles as Ridgeview recorded a 25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 Mountain 7 District win over the Lee High Generals.

Braelyn Strouth added 23 digs.

LATE TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL

George Wythe 3, Bland County 2: Maggie Minton had 10 kills and 19 digs and Haley Faulkner had 21 and 15 service points in the Maroons’ 15-25, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24, 15-9 Mountain Empire District victory over the Bears.

Hannah Repass had 20 assists and 12 points, McKenzie Tate tallied 39 digs and Makenna Gilman added 11 kills for the Maroons (7-17).