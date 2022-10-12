 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

Prep Roundup: Shuler deals 17 kills, 33 digs to lead Union past Trojans; Olivia Briggs (Northwood), Makinley Owens (Ridgeview) also shine

  • 0
Prep Volleyball Cuff
BHC

The Union Bears relied on their own Air Jordan to retain their hold on first place in the Mountain 7 District volleyball standings on Wednesday.

Jordan Shuler slammed down 17 kills, hustled her way to 33 digs and served two aces as the bunch from Big Stone Gap posted a 15-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16 win over homestanding John Battle.

Battle (15-5, 5-3) owned the first set, but Union (22-1, 9-0) closed out the match in strong fashion.

Brooke Bailey’s 32 assists, Isabella Blagg’s 17-dig, 12-kill performance, Gracie Gibson’s 21 digs, Gracie McKinney’s 17 digs, Shea Henderson’s 13-dig, six-kill, three-ace showing and Olivia Light’s eight digs were also important.

Mackenzie Smith’s 21 digs and 18 assists were tops for Battle, while Audrey Chapman (18 digs) also played good defense and Jacqueline Hill (13 kills) led the way at the net for the Trojans.

People are also reading…

Northwood 3, Chilhowie 2: Olivia Briggs collected 36 digs as Northwood gutted out a 21-25, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over Hogoheegee Distirct and Smyth County rival Chilhowie.

Sydney Carter (15 kills, 15 assists, 13 digs), Michela Snodgrass (seven kills) and Karlee Frye (10 kills) played well too.

Marion 3, Graham 0: Ella Moss (14 kills, seven digs) was on point once again as Marion cruised to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-23 Southwest District win over Graham.

Ezrah Pennington’s 10 digs, Haylee Freeman’s 18 assists, Brooke Langston’s nine kills and Aubree Whitt’s 16 assists were also vital to victory.

Ridgeview 3, Lee High 1: Makinley Owens (26 assists, 11 digs), Caiti Hill (24 digs, 13 kills) and Leah Sutherland (12 kills, 10 digs) all had statistical double-doubles as Ridgeview recorded a 25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16 Mountain 7 District win over the Lee High Generals.

Braelyn Strouth added 23 digs.

LATE TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL

George Wythe 3, Bland County 2: Maggie Minton had 10 kills and 19 digs and Haley Faulkner had 21 and 15 service points in the Maroons’ 15-25, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24, 15-9 Mountain Empire District victory over the Bears.

Hannah Repass had 20 assists and 12 points, McKenzie Tate tallied 39 digs and Makenna Gilman added 11 kills for the Maroons (7-17).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sixers acquire McClung

Sixers acquire McClung

Mac McClung once starred for the Gate City High School Blue Devils and he soon will be wearing the uniform of the Delaware Blue Coats. That highlights the local briefs which includes Abingdon's Makaleigh Jessee winning the girls race at the Trailblazer Invitational at Daniel Boone on Saturday. 

Prep football prediction

Prep football prediction

Unbeaten Graham travels to Bristol tonight to face Virginia High in a Southwest District affair at Gene Malcolm Stadium. Check out one person's prediction on the game. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts