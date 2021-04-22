PREP ROUNDUP: Shackelford guides Sullivan East past South

Jillian Shackelford doubled, singled, drove in four runs and also scattered four hits in a complete game performance to lead Sullivan East to an 8-1 Three Rivers Conference victory over Sullivan South on Thursday.

Sullivan East banged out 15 hits, led by Cassie Littleford and Katie Botts with three apiece. Littleford had a double, while Botts scored three runs. Emma Timbs and Cayden Bawgus had two hits each, with Timbs scoring two runs and Bawgus stealing two bases.

Shackelford struck out five and improved to 4-3 in the circle.

Madison Chapman had two of the Rebels’ four hits. Emma Ellis added an RBI double and Lauren Richardson also doubled in the loss.

Sullivan East (15-11, 9-2) visits Elizabethton on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Tennessee High 1, Elizabethton 1

Micah Hyskell scored off an assist by Sabian Maqueira in a 1-1 tie on the pitch between the Vikings and Cyclines.

Abram Moore was effective defensively for Tennessee High (3-9-1), who will visit Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday.