PREP ROUNDUP: Seymore, Williams lift Falcons past Bearcats

Ella Seymore had 23 points and Sarah Williams added 21 as the Falcons outscored the Bearcats 25-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 55-49 win over Virginia High on Thursday night.

Maria Wilson, who had four of Virginia High’s nine 3s, led the Bearcats with 15 points. Mary Katherine Wilson, who had two 3s, added 10 in the loss.

Seymore had 13 rebounds for the Falcons (5-1).

Union 47, Thomas Walker 36

Isabella Blagg scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half to lead the Bears past the Pioneers.

Abby Slagle added seven of her nine points in the second half as well for Union, which improved to 3-2 on the season.

Thomas Walker (4-4) was led by Laken Burke with 16 points. Tenley Jackson canned three 3s for nine points.

Honaker 55, Chilhowie 43

Lara McClanahan scored 16 points and Tailor Nolley added 12 points to lead the Tiger past the Warriors.

Katie Barr scored 19 points and Hannah Goodman added 12 for the Warriors.