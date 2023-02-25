The season ended for Sullivan East on Saturday night at Greeneville, with the Greene Devils jumping out to a 21-point halftime lead en route to defeating the Patriots 80-48 in a Region 1-AAA quarterfinal contest.

Sullivan East, which finished the season with a 13-18 record, was led by Drake Fisher with 21 points and 11 from Tyler Cross.

Greeneville (21-11), which will meet Unicoi County in the Region 1-AAA semifinals on Tuesday in Elizabethton, was led by Trey Thompson with 22 points, Kameron Lester with 16 points and 13 points by Mercer football signee Adjatay Dabbs. Isaac McGill added 10 for the Greene Devils.

Greeneville, which has won the last two Class 3 state championships, connected on 10 3-pointers, with Thompson hitting three of them.