PREP ROUNDUP: Scoring milestones for Grundy's Looney, Thomas Walker's Burke; Important district victories for J.I. Burton, Graham boys; A 30-point performance for Battle's McKee among Friday's results

Cade Looney had another big-time performance for the Grundy High School boys basketball team on Friday night. This one also happened to be a record-setting showing.

The senior raised his career point total to 1,888 after his 32-point performance in a 74-46 Black Diamond District win over Council.

Looney is now the all-time leading scorer – male or female – in the history of the school. Former Golden Wave girls basketball star Leigh Farmer previously held that distinction after scoring 1,878 points during her career.

Looney also had 13 rebounds and six assists. Thomas Gilbert’s 19 points and three assists were also key.

Caleb Stocks led Council with 14 points.

J.I. Burton 60, Twin Springs 54

The J.I. Burton Raiders completed a sensational week by taking control of first place in the Cumberland District with an overtime road win.

Zac Campbell scored 21 points – five of which came in the extra session – as Burton outlasted Twin Springs. Ethan Lindsey and Noa Godsey scored a dozen points apiece for the Raiders (9-1, 6-1), while Trevor Culbertson tallied 11 points.