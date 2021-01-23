PREP ROUNDUP: Scoring milestones for Grundy's Looney, Thomas Walker's Burke; Important district victories for J.I. Burton, Graham boys; A 30-point performance for Battle's McKee among Friday's results

Cade Looney had another big-time performance for the Grundy High School boys basketball team on Friday night. This one also happened to be a record-setting showing.
The senior raised his career point total to 1,888 after his 32-point performance in a 74-46 Black Diamond District win over Council.
Looney is now the all-time leading scorer – male or female – in the history of the school. Former Golden Wave girls basketball star Leigh Farmer previously held that distinction after scoring 1,878 points during her career.
Looney also had 13 rebounds and six assists. Thomas Gilbert’s 19 points and three assists were also key.
Caleb Stocks led Council with 14 points.
J.I. Burton 60, Twin Springs 54
The J.I. Burton Raiders completed a sensational week by taking control of first place in the Cumberland District with an overtime road win.
Zac Campbell scored 21 points – five of which came in the extra session – as Burton outlasted Twin Springs. Ethan Lindsey and Noa Godsey scored a dozen points apiece for the Raiders (9-1, 6-1), while Trevor Culbertson tallied 11 points.
Connor Lane scored 26 points for the Twin Sprints. The Titans were outscored 8-2 in OT.
Eastside 58, Castlewood 43
Eli McCoy led four Eastside scorers in double figures with 14 points and also hauled down 11 rebounds as the Spartans posted a Cumberland District win over visiting Castlewood.
Will Stansberry (12 points), Shawn Mullins (11 points) and Reece Mullins (11 points) also played well for Eastside, which built a 12-point lead after one quarter.
Hunter Hicks led Castlewood with 20 points.
Lebanon 65, Richlands 63
Sage Potts pumped in 23 points and Lebanon used 3-point marksmanship and a fourth-quarter comeback to win a Southwest District game on the road at Richlands.
Andy Lambert (13 points), Seth Buchanan (12 points) and Preston Steele (10 points) scored in double digits for the Pioneers, with Buchanan knocking down four of the Lebanon’s 10 3-pointers.
Trailing 47-39 entering the final quarter, the Pioneers made the plays over the game’s final eight minutes.
Luke Wess led Richlands with 19 points, while Cade Berry finished with 15 points.
Virginia High 69, Marion 52
Five Virginia High scorers reached double figures – led by Ajanni Delaney’s 15 points – as the balanced Bearcats were victorious over visiting Southwest District rival Marion.
Davanon Mozzell (14 points), Jean Mulumba (12 points), Aquemini Martin (11 points) and Dalton Taylor (10 points) also did well for the Bristol bunch.
Marion was led by the 21-point performance of Grant Williams, while Tanner Grubb added 13 points for the Scarlet Hurricanes. VHS led 20-6 eight minutes in and Marion never recovered.
Northwood 59, Patrick Henry 50
Eli Carter’s 22-point, 20-rebound, six-block stat line led the way for Northwood as the Panthers posted a Hogoheegee District win.
Cole Rolen (21 points, four steals) was the other half of the dynamic duo for the team from Saltville. Isaac Presley’s 17 points led PH, while Ean Rhea and Hamilton Addair finished with 13 points apiece.
Honaker 65, Hurley 33
The trio of Trajon Boyd (17 points), T.J. Mullins (15 points) and Aidan Lowe (11 points) were terrific as the Honaker Tigers hammered out a Black Diamond District road win.
Honaker set the tone early, building a 21-5 lead and cruising the rest of the way. Landon Bailey and Will Layne scored 10 points apiece for Hurley.
Graham 65, Tazewell 52
Graham is still unbeaten and still has firm control of first place in the Southwest District.
David Graves led the G-Men’s multi-faceted attack with 14 points in a triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs. Nick Owens added 11 points in the win.
Josiah Jordan (12 points) and Gavin Duty (10 points) were the top scorers for Tazewell.
Lee High 71, Wise Central 49
Tyler Fannon’s 19 point, seven-rebound outburst led the way for Lee High in a win over Wise County Central.
Dylan Fannon (16 point, eight rebounds) and Jaxon Collier (12 points, eight rebounds) also played well for the Generals. Charlie Daniels went down to Ben Hur on Friday and continually drained shots for Central has he pumped in 27 points.
Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 34
Ethan Chavez went for 23 points and 10 rebound as Rye Cove trumped Thomas Walker.
Matthew Rhoton’s 10 points and Zach Baker’s nine rebounds were also vital to the victory.
Twenty-two of TW’s 34 points came from Caleb Yeary.
Science Hill 76, Tennessee High 56
Tennessee High’s seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a loss at Science Hill. Wade Witcher led the Vikings with 16 points.
Concord Christian 60,
Providence 40
Sam McAllister led Providence Academy with 13 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the team suffered a 20-point loss.
GIRLS
Honaker 91, Hurley 18
Akilah Boyd scored 18 points as Honaker rolled to a Black Diamond District triumph.
The Tigers are 6-0 and have won all six of their games by double digits.
Halle Hilton (16 points), LeeAnna McNulty (15 points, nine rebounds, four steals) and sophomore Riley Hart (10 points) also played well. Nine different players scored for the winning team.
Krista Endicott had 10 of Hurley’s 18 points.
Abingdon 52, Eastside 48
Morgan Blevins dropped in 17 points and Randi Osborne added 15 to lead the Falcons to a non-district win over the Spartans.
Anna Whited led Eastside with 17 points while Taylor Clay added 11.
Richlands 42, Lebanon 32
Denissa Ball scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Tornado to a Southwest District win over the Pioneers.
Morgan Varney paced Lebanon with 15 points.
Grundy 47, Council 5
Madison Looney’s 13-point, seven-rebound, three-block, three-steal, two-assist masterpiece led the way for the Grundy Golden Wave in a Black Diamond District victory.
Maddie Yates added 10 points for Grundy.
John Battle 43, Holston 41
Anna McKee poured in 30 points to lead the Trojans to a narrow non-district win over the Cavaliers.
John Battle held off Holston with the clock ticking down as the Cavaliers had a chance to tie put missed the late bucket.
It was Battle’s first win of the season.
Thomas Walker 56, Rye Cove 12
Lakin Burke scored a dozen points – including the 1,00th of her career – as the Thomas Walker Pioneers rolled past Rye Cove.
The milestone moment occurred in the third quarter.
Burke’s mother, Ashley Daniels Burke, was a 1,000-point scorer at TW and she is the great niece of longtime Thomas Walker coach Tony Daniels.
Shelbie Fannon added 17 points for the Pioneers.
Science Hill 46, Tennessee High 26
Science Hill’s defense clamped down as Tennessee High did not have a scorer reach double figures in the road loss.
LATE THURSDAY
GIRLS
Grundy 51, Richlands 40
Jessi Looney (16 points, seven rebounds) and Madison Looney (13 points, 10 rebounds) starred in Grundy’s non-district win.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Abingdon Polar Bear Meet
BOYS
Team Scores
Tazewell 137, Abingdon 97, George Wythe 55, Rural Retreat 46, Virginia High 39, Marion 22, Holston 21.
Individual Winners
55 Meters – Xander Brown (Abingdon), 6.90; 300 – Xander Brown (Abingdon), 39.26; 500 – Lachen Steeby (Rural Retreat), 1:13.39; 1,000 – Dylan Phillips (Abingdon), 2:52.23; 1,600 – Kade Minton (George Wythe), 5:11.10; 3,200 – Isaac Thiessen (Abingdon), 10:01.32; 55 Hurdles — Jared Mullins (Tazewell), 10.72; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon, 4:55.00; 4x800 Relay – George Wythe, 10:17.84; High Jump – Chris Sizemore (Rural Retreat), 6-0; Long Jump – Chris Sizemore (Rural Retreat), 20-3; Triple Jump – Chris Sizemore (Rural Retreat), 40-9; Shot Put – Gavin Lee (Tazewell), 45-6; 4x200 Relay – Tazewell, 1:50.07;
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 200, Tazewell 53, Rural Retreat 37, Holston 27, George Wythe 6, Marion 4, Virginia High 2.
Individual Winners
55 Meters – Chloe Odum (Abingdon), 8.13; 300 – Emily Mays (Abingdon), 48.98; 500 – Jettie Sullivan (Abingdon), 1:37.17; 1,000 – Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 3:29.65; 1,600 –Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 6:55.80; 3,200 – Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 12:29.67; 55 Hurdles – Emily Mays (Abingdon), 9.85; 4x400 Relay – Abingdon, 5:33.74; Long Jump – Emily Mays (Abingdon), 14-6; Triple Jump – Madelyn King (Rural Retreat), 33-3 ½; Shot Put – Sydney Nunley (Abingdon), 30-8; 4x200 Relay – Abingdon, 2:01.45;