PREP ROUNDUP: Science Hill wins TSSAA Class AAA baseball title

Science Hill is once again the king of the hill.

Cole Torbett and Landon Smelser each had three hits and three RBIs as the Hilltoppers topped Hardin County, 9-5, on Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro to win the TSSAA Class AAA state baseball championship.

It was the fifth state title in program history to go along with the 1947, 1962, 1963 and 1998 crowns for the school in Johnson City. Head coach Ryan Edwards’ Hilltoppers (34-9) jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings on Friday and held off the Tigers (29-8) the rest of the way.

Conner Hyatt added two hits for Science Hill, which beat Tennessee High in the finals of the District 1-AAA tournament, Seymour in the regional title game, edged Powell in a sub-state showdown and then won all four of its state tourney games.

Gibbs beat Pigeon Forge 14-8 in the Class AA finals, while East Robertson beat Moore County 5-1 in the Class A title game.

Auburn 7, George Wythe 2

Adam Watson went 2-for-3 and hit a double in George Wythe’s Mountain Empire District loss to Auburn.

Tandom Smith also hit a double for the Maroons.

Tyler Sparrer was 3-for-4 with three doubles to pace Auburn.