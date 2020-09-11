 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Science Hill routs Greeneville, 45-25

Jaxon Diamond threw four touchdown passes and Alex Mazoff rushed for 68 yards and two scores as Science Hill cruised to a 45-25 non-conference football win at Greeneville on Friday night.

Mazoff begin his prep football career at Marion High School in Southwest Virginia, before transferring to Science Hill. The Hilltoppers are now 3-1.

Anderson County 55, Franklin County 0

Mark Palmer’s debut as the head football coach at Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, did not go well with a 55-point loss to rival Franklin County.

A Dickenson County, Virginia, native, Palmer previously coached at Ervinton (1990-1997), St. Paul (2003-2010) and Patrick Henry (2011-2019) in Southwest Virginia.

