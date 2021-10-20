PREP ROUNDUP: Scarlet Hurricanes blow past Bearcats

Ella Moss had 10 kills and seven service points, Gabby Whitt tallied 17 service points points and 12 digs and Amber Kimberlin added 11 assists and six kills in leading Marion to a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 Southwest District volleyball win over Virginia High on Wednesday night.

Sophie Keheley added six kills for Marion (15-8).

The Scarlet Hurricanes and VHS are now tied for first place in the SWD and if the Bearcats beat Richlands on Monday, the two would play a one-match playoff on Tuesday at a site to be determined.

Dianna Spence led Virginia High with 10 digs and three kills. Adie Ratcliffe contributed 16 digs, and 11 kills, and Caleigh Hampton tallied 28 assists and 12 digs.

Eastside 3, Castlewood 1

Taylor Clay molded 21 kills and 18 digs and Tinley Hamilton added 40 assists and four kills to lead Eastside to a 25-13, 20-25, 25-10, 25-16 Cumberland District victory over the Blue Devils.

Leci Sensabaugh added 14 kills and Maya Durham served eight aces for the Spartans.

Lauren Johnson (five kills), Layne Bush (four blocks, two aces), Montana Sutherland (six aces, three kills, two assists) and Shea Phillips (three kills) paced Castlewood.