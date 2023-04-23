The Salyers connection was the key in Castlewood High School’s latest baseball triumph.
Jasper Salyers tallied two RBIs and Ryan Salyers pitched four hitless innings of relief in the Blue Devils’ 4-3 victory over Mountain Mission on Saturday.
Castlewood improved to 8-3 as they were on the winning end of a pitching duel.
The Blue Devils managed just two hits – via Austin Kiser and Cayden Dishman – but it turned out to be enough as they overcame an early 3-0 deficit.
Salyers struck out eight and walked one after taking over on the bump for Xavier Sanders following the first inning.
Alexanda Nyakemori Jr.’s first-inning single was the only hit for Mountain Mission. Jackson Mosley struck out six Castlewood batters in a tough-luck loss on the mound.
- 4-year-old’s Build-A-Bear had late mother’s heartbeat. It was accidentally donated.
- Ikea plans to add 8 new US locations over next 3 years
- BRIEFS: Villani resigns at Ridgeview; Barry Wade steps down as AD at Tennessee High; Track wins for THS duo of Robinson, Meares; King's Luper earns C/C weekly award
- TBI on scene of officer-involved shooting at Highway 126 Dollar General
- PREP ROUNDUP: Rye Cove softball team moves to 13-0 with key win; Virginia High's baseball squad wins fifth straight; Hart, Dye hit two homers apiece for Honaker's softball team; Castlewood baseball, softball squads prevail;
- McDonald's is upgrading its burgers. Here's what to know.
- PREP ROUNDUP: Lebanon wins Region 1D baseball finals rematch vs. Chilhowie; Abingdon's Humphreys, Turman team for no-hitter; Tazewell's Compton Ks 20, Virginia High's James drives in 7; J.I. Burton baseball team scores 24, Grundy softball puts up 21
- Outdoor concert featuring Idol, Michaels cancelled
- Unbeaten Rye Cove faces test from Eastside
- LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Nancy Jo Roberts (Northwood) finds home at Concord
- COLLEGE BASEBALL: Return to diamond pays off for UVa-Wise's Cole Harness (Eastside)
- SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas. Live updates.
- PREP ROUNDUP: Bandrimer's slam sparks Rural Retreat; Ben Kilbourne, Kaydyn Eller (Chilhowie), Eden Muncy (Rye Cove), Ashley Worley (Tennessee High), Will Johnson (Eastside star); John Battle tennis team sweeps Virginia High
- PREP ROUNDUP: Davis, Gross lead Twin Valley past Rebels; Marion softball edges Richlands in 11 innings; Chilhowie's Sabo gets 550th win; West Ridge's Tate, Eastside's Hall pitches shutout; Odum-to-Wallace gives Battle soccer a victory
- PREP BASEBALL: Lebanon Pioneers power past Rural Retreat to take Hogo control
Elder 12, Tennessee High 5: Evan Mutter homered for Tennessee High, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings fell to the Elder Panthers of Cincinnati, Ohio, in a game at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
THS (17-4) has played opponents from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio this season.
Tazewell 5, Bluefield (W.Va.) 3: Connor Cline had two hits and two RBIs as the Bulldogs won a Coppinger Invitational game.
Brody Patterson had two hits and Gavin Duty was the winning pitcher.
Lebanon 10, Rural Retreat 2: Kylan Brooks, Abigail Hileman and Cierra Skeens had two hits each and Erin Rasnake struck out nine to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District home win over the Indians.
Jenna Mutter had a two-run double for Rural Retreat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!