Monday’s highly-anticipated Cumberland District softball showdown lived up to the hype.

Rye Cove scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good in a 3-1 victory over the Eastside Spartans.

Eden Muncy hit a game-tying solo home run in the sixth, while Maddy Wood drove in the go-ahead run and Gracie Byrd added an insurance run in the sixth inning with a RBI knock for the Eagles, now 13-0 overall and 3-0 in the Cumberland.

Byrd finished with two hits.

Muncy pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Eastside (5-5, 2-1) scored an unearned run in the first inning.

“We didn’t hit the ball as well as we would like, but we put the ball in play consistently, but couldn’t string anything together until late,” said first-year Rye Cove coach Nick Hood. “But overall a great win for our program. I’m happy with the way the girls stayed up and each did their jobs.”

Braelyn Hall scored Eastside’s only run and the ace pitcher of the Spartans carried a shutout into the sixth inning. Jada Jordan and Hayley Day had the other hits for Eastside.

Grundy 10, River View (W.Va.) 0

Savannah Clevinger crafted a two-hit shutout as the Grundy Golden Wave won easily.

Tiffany Deel had two RBIs in the victory.

Castlewood 3, Twin Springs 2

Madison Sutherland scored two runs and Bailee Varney had two hits as Castlewood edged Twin Springs for a Cumberland District triumph.

Jozy Phillips also scored a run for the Blue Devils, while Anna Summers was the winning pitcher.

Mackenzie Gillenwater and Abbie Taylor each had three hits for Twin Springs.

Wise Central 19, Ridgeview 8

Chloe Wells went 4-for-4 and scored four runs as Wise County Central recorded a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Wells, Emily Sturgill, Abi Potter and Hannah Salyers all had three RBIs for the Warriors.

Destiny Fleming went 2-for-3 with three RBis to lead Ridgeview, while Ava Stanley added two hits and drove in a couple of runs.

John Battle 15, Cherokee 1

Saylor Baldwin went 4-for-4 with five RBIs as the John Battle Trojans continued their run-scoring surge with a resounding victory.

Cherokee scored in the first inning before Battle (5-6) reeled off 15 unanswered runs, including 13 in the fourth inning.

Parker Elton (3-for-4, three runs, two RBIs), winning pitcher Jordan Roulett-Wheeler (3-for-4, two runs) and Raniah Gator (2-for-3, two runs) also starred in the hit parade.

Honaker 21, Twin Valley 0

Riley Hart and Madalyn Dye each hit two home runs as the Honaker Tigers trounced Twin Valley.

Hart finished with five RBIs, while Dye drove in four runs. Kiley Ray went 3-for-4 and scored three runs for Honaker, which pushed across 11 runs in the first inning.

Freshman Jaiden Thompson and sophomore Rylee Rasnake combined to toss a one-hit shutout.

Senior Morgan Hale had Twin Valley’s only hit.

Lee High 10, Middlesboro (Ky.) 0

Chloe Calton, Emma Fortner and Raleigh Williams homered as Lee High won easily.

Drew Cox and Calton teamed to pitch a shutout.

BASEBALL

Thomas Walker 7, J.I. Burton 2

Cameron Grabeel homered and was the winning pitcher as Thomas Walker earned an impressive Cumberland District victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Grabeel went 2-for-4, scored two runs and tallied two RBIs. On the mound, he struck out 11, issued eight walks and yielded three hits in six innings.

Adam Hollandsworth pitched a scoreless seventh inning to notch the save and also had two hits. Thomas Walker (5-7, 2-1) also received two RBIs via the bat of Jacob McCurry. .

Dauntae Keys, Miguel Madrigal and Clay Hart had Burton’s hits. Noa Godsey and Brayden Dutton scored the runs for the Raiders.

Wise County Central 9, Ridgeview 1

Shawn Phillips went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Robbie Wilson pitched a complete-game two-hitter as Wise County Central avenged an earlier loss to the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

A five-run fifth inning sealed the deal for Central, which pounded out 14 hits and drew six walks. Ashton Bolling (three RBIs), Braeden Church (2-for-3, two RBIs), Casey Dotson (2-for-3, two runs) and Wilson (3-for-4) were also a big part of the hit parade.

Wilson struck out seven and walked four.

Brandon Beavers and Terran Owens had Ridgeview’s hits, while Cannon Hill scored the team’s lone run.

Tazewell 5, Grayson County 4

Connor Cline had three hits as Tazewell beat Grayson County by one run for the second time this season.

Tre Blankenship added two hits and Gavin Duty picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Grayson County (8-5) received a home run from Mac Goad.

The Bulldogs took a 7-6 win over Grayson County four days earlier.

Castlewood 7, Twin Springs 6

Cayden Dishman scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the ninth inning as Castlewood survived for a Cumberland District victory.

Ryan Salyers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Castlewood and also threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief with 10 strikeouts.

Castlewood couldn’t hold an early 6-0 lead.

Ryan Horne had four hits for Twin Springs, while Chase Daugherty went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and struck out 11 over seven innings on the mound.

Honaker 13, Union 3

Jake Hilton went 2-for-4, scored two runs and pitched two scoreless innings of relief as Honaker earned a non-district win.

Jax Horn went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Isaac Johnson scored three runs and winning pitcher Connor Musick tallied two RBIs for Honaker, which scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Musick and Hilton combined on a one-hitter. Aidan Lane had the only hit for the Bears, while Braxton Bunch, J.R. Hurley and Keith Chandler scored the team’s runs.

Virginia High 5, Richlands 4

A four-run third inning highlighted by Cody Griffith’s two-run single helped Virginia High take control against Southwest District rival as the Bearcats ran their winning streak to five games.

VHS (6-4) received two hits from EJ Hucks as well, while Lucas Whitt was the winning pitcher and retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Richlands got two hits from C.J. Earls.

Virginia High hosts archrival John Battle today.

Eastside 24, Rye Cove 0

Tanner Perry went 4-for-6 with six RBIs and was also the winning pitcher as Eastside romped past Rye Cove and remained atop the Cumberland District.

Eli McCoy added four hits, while Jeremy Sexton and Jaxsyn Collins contributed four RBIs apiece. Perry and Tony Underwood combined to pitch a three-hitter with five strikeouts apiece.

Esatside (7-2, 3-0) also received three RBIs apiece from Clay Ward and Will Johnson.

Sullivan East 14, David Crockett 2

Tyson Mitchell and Corbin Dickenson each had two hits and three RBIs as the Sullivan East Patriots dominated in a win over David Crockett.

Alice Lloyd College signee Ty Tipton added two hits and Jake Witcher scored three runs in the victory.

GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker 2, Virginia High 1

Kiley Musick scored two goals as Honaker earned some revenge against the Bearcats.

The Tigers had dropped a 2-1 decision in Bristol exactly one week earlier.

Virginia High’s goal came via Mary Katherine Wilson.

Union 4, John Battle 0

Gracie Gibson made 18 saves in recording the shutout in goal as the Bears blanked Battle.

Emma Hemphill scored two goals in the victory.

Wise Central 8, Ridgeview 1

Olivia Webb scored four goals as Wise County Central prevailed.

Bella Newberry added two goals, while Geanette Boggs and Ameera Youmessi also found the back of the net. Sophia Stallard dished out two assists, while Adyson Moore also assisted a score.

BOYS SOCCER

George Wythe 2, Fort Chiswell 1

Devan Patel scored two goals – both assisted by Mason Tate – as the George Wythe Maroons held off their archrival.

GIRLS TENNIS

J.I. Burton 6, Eastside 3

Singles

Alexa Olinger (E) def. Eden Shortt, 8-0; Carly Tomko (JIB) def. Holly Richards, 8-1; Madison Sergent (JIB) def. Gracen Evans, 8-0; Emily Campbell (JIB) def. Mary Wood, 8-0; Annalese Brooks (E) def. Abigail Adams, 8-2; Hannah Kinser (JIB) def. Shealyn Mays, 8-6

Doubles

Shortt-Tomko (JIB) def. Olinger-Richards, 8-1; Sergent-Campbell (JIB) def. Evans-Wood, 8-0; Mays-Brooks (E) def. Adams-Kinser, 9-8 (8-6).

West Ridge 7, South Greene 2

Singles

Morgan Mysinger (SG) def. Chloe Campbell, 8-2; Kirra Correll (WR) def. Riley Gross, 8-4; Olivia Nothnagel (WR) def. Taylor Rowe, 8-1; Daphnie Lucas (WR) def. Katelyn Casteel, 8-1; Sydney Fischer (WR) def. Emma Green, 8-0; Casey Wampler (WR) def. Jasmine Ensiquez, 8-0.

Doubles

Mysinger-Macy Waddle (SG) def. Nothnagle-Kerney, 8-1; Wampler-Faith Wilson (WR) def. Rowe-Gross, 8-0; Campbell-Fischer (WR) def. Casteel-Green, 8-0.

Marion 6, John Battle 3

Singles

Parker White (M) def. Allison Smith, 8-1; Maddie Austin (M) def. Acadia Sah, 8-4; Ava Austin (M) def. Claire Kreutzer, 8-4; Mackenzie Smith (JB) def. Bailey Russell, 8-4; Sarah Myers (M) def. Kennedy Jenkins, 8-4; Anna Fleenor (JB) def. Haley Freeman, 8-5

Doubles

White-M. Austin (M) def. M. Smith-Kreutzer, 8-2; A. Smith-Sah def. A. Austin-Russell, 8-6; Myers-Raegan Burchett (M) def. Reece Ratliff-Sophie Kiser, 8-4.

BOYS TENNIS

West Ridge 9, South Greene 0

Singles

Grayson Manis def. Dan Worley, 8-1; Camron Easler def. Avery Good, 8-0; Spencer Manis def. Nate Turner, 8-2;

Doubles

Max Pendleton-Dayton Baker def. Good-Worley, 8-0.

Notes: West Ridge won the final three singles matches and final two doubles matches by forfeit.

John Battle 6, Marion 3

Singles

Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Caden Burchett, 6-4, 6-1; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Xander Gates, 6-1, 6-0; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Drew Frazier, 6-0, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Logan Langston, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Colton Branson (M) def. Brodie Ratliff, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Crabtree-Hamlin (JB) def. Burchett-Gates, 6-1, 6-2; Davidson-Crump (JB) def. Frazier-Langston, 6-2, 6-1

Notes: Marion won No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles by forfeit.