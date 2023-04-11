Eden Muncy struck out 11 and Gracie Turner homered and tripled to lead Rye Cove to an opening game 6-0 non-district road softball win over Patrick Henry on Tuesday night.

Rheagan Waldron, Sara Byrd and Montanna Dillowe had two hits each for Rye Cove. Patrick Henry’s lone hit was by Marah Woodlee.

Muncy had three hits and Turner and Hood had two each in the 12-2 second game win for the Eagles.

Kenzi Hood allowed just one hit to Patrick Henry, that being to Sophie Wright.

Marion 9, Northwood 2

Taylor Preston had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs and Mya Ferland scattered five hits to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes past the Panthers.

Jaylin Ferland also homered for Marion, which scored seven runs in the second inning.

Sydney Carter and Karlee Frye had two hits each for Northwood.

Abingdon 5, John Battle 3

Muriel Dillow and Hannah Dillard had two hits each and Dillard scattered five hits to pick up the win in Abingdon’s win over John Battle.

Brenna Green and Dillow drove in two runs each for Abingdon.

Jordan Roulett-Wheeler scattered seven hits in taking the loss for John Battle. She did hit a home run for the Trojans.

Eastside 13, Twin Springs 3

Braelyn Hall allowed just two hits and also doubled for the Spartans in a Cumberland District home win over the Titans.

Jada Jordan tripled and drove in two runs and Shelby Stanley, Reagan McCoy, Emmaleigh Banks and Maya Durham had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Eastside, which finished with 14 hits.

Aubrey Meade and Abbie Taylor had the lone hits for the Titans.

J.I. Burton 11, Castlewood 1

Jordan Mooney had three hits, including a double, scored three runs and drove in two more, and Kari Durham homered, doubled and drove in four runs in the Raiders’ Cumberland District home victory over the Blue Devils.

Mooney struck out 14 and allowed just one hit for the Raiders. Kylie Sturgill had a double, single and scored twice in the win.

Castlewood’s lone hit came from Shea Phillips.

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 1

Katie Botts had two singles and two RBIs and also picked up the save in the circle in the Patriots’ home win over the Longhorns.

Keelye Fields doubled, singled, scored a run and picked up the win for the Patriots. Carly Bradford drove in a run and Tori Leonard and Jayla Vance scored for the Patriots.

Johnson County’s lone run scored on a double by Mimi Zaldivar to narrow the Longhorns’ deficit at the time to 3-1 in the fourth. Lexie Proffitt, who took the loss, tripled and singled, while Harley Potter doubled and singled in the loss.

George Wythe 10, Grayson County 9

Jordan Cannoy hustled home on an errant throw in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District victory over the Blue Devils.

Cannoy led the Maroons with four hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Andrea Pannell hit a three-run home run in the fourth and finished with four RBIs. Samara Sheffey scored three runs and had two RBIs. Cannoy picked up the win in relief of Olivia Shockley, who struck out 11 in five innings in the circle.

Cannoy doubled leading off the seventh and then scored when the ball got away from the first baseman following a ground ball to third by Ashley Layne.

Elizabethton 9, Tennessee High 7

The Vikings dropped an Upper Lakes Conference home decision to the Cyclones.

BASEBALL

Ridgeview 11, Union 10

Cannon Hill had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs and the Wolfpack scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh to earn a Mountain 7 District home win over the Bears.

Brandon Beavers also doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Blake Baker had two hits and Brady Fleming scored three runs.

Union was led by Braxton Bunch with a triple, double and three RBIs. El Blanton, Cole Chander and Sam Whitman drove in two runs apiece, while John Ryan Hurley scored a pair of runs for the Bears.

Marion 13, Northwood 0

Mason Pugh doubled and drove in three runs to lead Marion a five-inning home shutout of the Smyth County rival Panthers.

Carter Sayers and Kade Terry also doubled for the Scarlet Hurricanes, while Jack Pugh hit a two-run home run. Brody Taylor and Sayers also drove in two runs. Corbin Babe started and picked up the win. Sayers and Jack Pugh also helped hold the Panthers to one hit.

Northwood’s lone hit came from Richard Gonzalez.

Chilhowie 13, Richlands 2

Ben Kilbourne was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Connor Smith also drove in three runs to lead Chilhowie past the Blue Tornado.

Isaac Booth and Talan Poe combined to allow just one hit over five innings for the Warriors (5-4).

Parker Lowe doubled and drove in a run for Richlands.

Grayson County 4, George Wythe 3

Caleb Cheeks drove in three runs to lift Grayson County to a Mountain Empire District road win over at the Maroons.

Makray and Maverik Goad had two hits apiece. Matthew Rector started and picked up the win for Grayson County (8-2), with Mac Goad pitching the final three innings for the save.

Owen Repass had two hits for George Wythe (3-4), Sebastian Gomez added one. Colton Green was tagged with the loss.

Science Hill 9, Tennessee High 4

Gage Graziano homered, Rylan Henard had three hits and Ashton Leonard had two in the Vikings' non-conference loss at Science Hill.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 8, Holston 0

Zane Johnson had three goals and one assists and Landon Marsh added two goals and an assist of his own in a win over the Tigers over the Cavaliers.

Jaxon Dye added two goals and Kaden Howard had one for Honaker. Austin Clayburne and Malachi Lowe combined for the clean sheet in goal.

Union 5, Ridgeview 1

Brayden Wharton and Christian Fannon scored two goals apiece for the Bears in a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Canaan Spears added a goal and an assist for Union, which got 17 saves in goal by Carlos Anderson.

Abingdon 8, John Battle 0

Tyler Rogers, Caleb Denton and Pickett Johnson had two goals each to lead the Falcons to a Mountain 7 District shutout of the Trojans.

Peyton Vestal and Rylan Kreps also scored for Abingdon.

Johnson had three assists, while Ronan Quigley had two. Wes Meade, Vestal and Kreps had an assist each for the Falcons, who got a shutout in goal from Dennin Jenkins.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 9, Ridgeview 0

Isabella Blagg had four goals and an assist and Gracie Gibson and Jordan Shuler combined for five saves in goal in the Bears’ Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Emma Hemphill added four goals and an assist. Gracy McKinney also had a goal and Abby Snodgrass and Elana Martinez had an assist apiece.

Abingdon 2, John Battle 1

Riley Cvetkovski scored on penalty kicks in the final two minutes of regulation and Ella Seymore added a goal in overtime to lift the Falcons to a thrilling Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.

Abingdon (7-2) hosts Ridgeview on Friday.

LATE MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 2, Tazewell 0

Landon Marsh scored two goals, Thomas Ball had an assist and Austin Clayburne had the clean sheet in goal in the non-district win for the Tigers.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 12, Thomas Walker 0

Gracie Turner hit a two-run home run and Kenzi Hood allowed just three hits, struck out nine and walked just one in a Cumberland District victor for the Eagles over the Pioneers.

Former Thomas Walker standout Eden Muncy played shortstop for the Eagles, collecting a double, single and three runs scored. Turner’s fourth home run of the season came as the second batter of the game. Rheagan Waldron had three hits and two RBIs and Sara Byrd joined Turner and Hood with two RBIs apiece.

No Thomas Walker batter got past first base.

Abingdon 17, Union 11

Brenna Green had four hits and drove in four runs and Kendel Yates hit a double, two singles, scored twice and drove in five during the Falcons’ Mountain 7 District home win over the Bears.

Abingdon, which out-hit Union 20-15, also received three hits, three runs and RBIs by Muriel Dillow and Taylor Jennings, Lauren Baker and Dillow scored three runs each.

Union, which had six errors to five for Abingdon, was paced by Addison Toney with three hits and three RBIs and Aliyah Davidson, who tripled and joined Hannah Mullins with two RBIs apiece.

Wise Central 9, Richlands 4

Lauren Jackson homered, doubled, singled, scored two runs and drove in two more in the Warriors’ non-district road win over the Blue Tornado.

Lexi Baker allowed two hits, no runs and struck out seven to pick up the win. Emily Sturgill homered, doubled and drove in three runs.

Arin Rife had a triple, double, single and drove in three runs for Richlands. Erica Lamie added three hits and took the loss in the circle.

TENNIS

BOYS

Abingdon 5, John Battle 4

Singles

Nicholas McReynolds (AB) def. Briggs Crabtree 6-2, 6-0; Conner David (JB) def. Luke Gibson 3-6, 6-0 (7-6); Chase Hamlin (JB) def. William Collins 6-0 6-0; Ashley Blackman (AB) Will Crump 7-6, (7-6 (9-7); Luke Worley (AB) def. Broadie Ratliff (AB) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (10-8); Aiden Chalman (AB) def. Christian Dula 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8).

Doubles

Crabtree-Davidson (JB) def McReynolds-Gibson 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (10-3); Collins-Davidson (JB) def Collins-Worley 6-2 6-2; Blackmon-Singhavara (AB) def Ratliff-Dula 6-3 6-2.

Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 0

Singles

Boston Ray (TH) def. Ethan Vaughan 8-1; Eli Knowles (TH) def. Jonathan Smith 8-0; Isaac Lowdermilk (TH) def. Matthew Carter 8-0; Ian Gassiot (TH) def. Ketron McAmis 8-0; Jackson Davidson (TH) wins by default; Vance Hewitt (TH) wins by default.

Doubles

Letson-Webb (TH) def. Vaughan-Smith 8-2; Jones-Davidson (TH) def. Carter-McAmis 8-3; Gassiot-Hewitt (TH) wins by default.

***

GIRLS

Tennessee High 9, Volunteer 0

Singles

Ellyson Kovacs (TH) def. Maggie Bice 8-0; Lilly Belcher (TH) def. Kyndal Shultz 8-0; Averie Stalnaker (TH) def. Raegan Lipe 8-0; Trinity Moore (TH) def. Reese Turner 8-0; Torey Walk (TH) def. Jolee Dalida 8-1; Campbell Kent (TH) def. Bayley Jones 8-0.

Doubles

Kovacs—Belcher (TH) def. Turner-Bice 8-0; Stalnaker-Moore (TH) def. Lipe-Shultz 8-0; Walke-Lana Lavinder (TH) def. Jones-Gracie Barner 8-1.