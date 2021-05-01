PREP ROUNDUP: Ryan Salyers (Castlewood), Landon McClure (Fort Chiswell), C.J. Henley (Tennessee High), Jaxyn Collins (Eastside) among Friday's stars

Ryan Salyers got his first varsity start on the mound Friday for the Castlewood Blue Devils and the sophomore left-hander made it a moment to remember.

Salyers struck out 15 in a complete-game two-hit shutout as Castlewood took a 4-0 triumph over Thomas Walker in a Cumberland District baseball showdown.

Adam Hollandsworth and Cameron Grabeel accounted for TW’s only hits against Salyers, who issued two walks.

Thomas Walker pitcher Caleb Yeary yielded just four hits, but Xander Fields had two RBIs for the Blue Devils and Payton King also drove in a run.

Twin Springs 13, Rye Cove 11

Dillon Thompson went 4-for-4, scored four runs and blasted a homer from the leadoff spot as the Twin Springs Titans triumphed in a slugfest for the second straight day.

Tristan Counts went 3-for-5 with a home run of his own for the Titans, while Tanner Collins tallied three RBIs. Twin Springs (2-1) had taken a 16-9 win over Patrick Henry 24 hours earlier.

Rye Cove (0-3) received two hits apiece from Zach Baker and Andrew Jessee with Baker and Dawson Kern each driving in two runs.

Fort Chiswell 16, Rural Retreat 4