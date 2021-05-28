PREP ROUNDUP: Ryan Salyers (Castlewood), Katherine Hopkins (Wise County Central), Jordan Williams (Chilhowie), Zach Smith (John Battle), Isaac Berry (Virginia High) among Thursday's heroes

To say Ryan Salyers was dominant on Thursday for Castlewood’s baseball team would be an understatement.
The sophomore left-hander struck out 11 in spinning a no-hitter as the Blue Devils recorded a 13-1, five-inning Cumberland District win over Rye Cove.
A walk and an error were the only baserunners Rye Cove managed against Salyers, who also helped his own cause with two hits. Of the 62 pitches he threw, 54 were strikes.
Rafe Cooper went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Castlewood at the plate, while Nick Deboard added two hits and Coleman Cook stole five bases.
Chilhowie 7, Honaker 5
Jordan Williams went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, run scored and three RBIs as Chilhowie clipped Honaker in a matchup of district champions.
Dillan Powers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Daniel Hutton scored two runs, Zac Hall was the winning pitcher and Kyle Plemmons notched the save for the Warriors. Chilhowie (7-2-1) had clinched the Hogoheegee District title two days earlier.
Black Diamond District champ Honaker was led by Evan Justus (2-for-3, two RBIs), Dylan Barrett (2-for-3, two stolen bases) and T.J. Hubbard (1-for-4, RBI). The Tigers had beaten Chilhowie in the previous matchup between the squads.
Lee High 15, Union 6
The top of Lee High’s order set the pace as the Generals got the best of Union.
Bryce Moritz, Peyton Woodward, Don Moritz and Jonathan Blanken combined to go 9-for-15 with six runs scored and nine RBIs while occupying the first four spots in Lee’s lineup.
John Ryan Hurley went 3-for-4 and scored twice for Union, while Gabe Sneed had two runs and two RBIs for the Bears.
John Battle 17-14, Ridgeview 0-2
The Trojans swept a Mountain 7 District doubleheader over the Wolfpack as Zach Smith delivered a two-run home run in the opener and went yard again in the second game with a solo shot.
Smith had three hits in the opener with six RBIs and four runs scored and in the second game had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Brandon Beavers led Ridgeview in the opener with two hits while Trenton Adkins had two RBIs in the second game for Ridgeview as Brady Fleming had a pair of hits.
Bryson Almany led the Trojans with four hits in the nightcap.
Rural Retreat 15, Holston 5
Lucas Brewer collected four hits, including a pair of doubles, drove in four runs and scored three as the Indians took a Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.
Lebanon 6, Tazewell 3
Preston Steele went 3-for-3 and once again came through with a clutch hit for Lebanon as the Pioneers rallied for a win over Tazewell.
Lebanon (10-0) trailed 3-0 after the top of the first inning and faced a 3-2 deficit entering the bottom of the fourth inning when Steele smashed a three-run homer to give the Pioneers a lead they never relinquished.
Anthony Houchins added two hits, including a RBI double for Lebanon. Seth Buchanan struck out 10 over six innings to get the win, while Dagan Barton struck out two in a scoreless seventh to notch the save.
Richlands 11, Marion 5
The Richlands Blue Tornado scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and earn a Southwest District road win.
Bowen Tarter and Collin Richardson each had three hits for Richlands, while Cade Berry and Dylan Brown supplied two hits apiece. Brown homered in the third inning for the Blues.
Brody Taylor (3-for-4, two RBIs), Cooper Archer (2-for-3) and Trenton Watkins (two hits) were the leaders for Marion.
Virginia High 13, Graham 2
Isaac Berry pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate as the Virginia High Bearcats won in Bluefield.
Jean Mulumba homered and scored four times for VHS (6-4), while Brody Jones scored three runs.
Jamir Blevins had two RBIs to lead Graham.
SOFTBALL
Northwood 8, Rural Retreat 5
Addy Counts had a bases-loaded triple among her three hits and Karleigh Stephenson added two hits in leading the Panthers to a win over the Indians.
Rural Retreat scored all five of its runs in the seventh inning as Jenna Mutter ripped a two-run home run.
Castlewood 13, Rye Cove 3
Janakay Kiser hit a home run and was also the winning pitcher as the Castlewood Blue Devils downed Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.
Kiser finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs for Castlewood, while Madison Sutherland (3-for-4, four runs, RBI) and Jill Bush (two runs) contributed in a big way as well.
Cassidy Roach’s two hits led the way for Rye Cove. Roach, Gracie Turner and Olivia Edwards scored the runs for the Eagles.
Virginia High 18, Graham 5
Aidan James went 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs as the Virginia High Bearcats bopped Graham for a Southwest District victory.
VHS erupted for 14 second-inning runs and bounced back from Tuesday’s 21-0 loss to Lebanon when Maggie Lampkin had two homers and seven RBIs for the Pioneers.
The hitting heroes were on the VHS side this time as Carrie Patrick, Harley Holmes and Riley Corvin added three RBIs apiece. Kylie Garrett and Anna Stacy each finished with two hits for the victors.
Graham was led by Hannah Hass’ three RBIs and Chris Flannagan’s two hits.
Wise County Central 19,
Gate City 3
Katherine Hopkins had two home runs and seven RBIs as Wise County Central clobbered Gate City.
Hopkins crushed a three-run homer in the first inning and grand slam in the second inning, but it did not match a career high. She had three home runs and 11 RBIs in a 2019 game against Perry County Central of Kentucky.
Maggie Shell had two home runs as well for Central, while Jill Sturgill and Bayleigh Allison also went yard.
Honaker 1, Chilhowie 0
Hannah Hess hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, bringing home the winning run as the Honaker Tigers edged the Chilhowie Warriors.
Lara McClanahan and Sommer Honaker combined to pitch the shutout for Honaker.
Richlands 8, Marion 3
Chloe Perkins pounded out three hits as the Richlands Blue Tornado picked up a road win at Marion.
Erica Lamie and Gillian Guerriero pounded out homers in the win, while Erin Rife and Erica Lamie combined to pitch a four-hitter.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 11, Ridgeview 1
Ella Seymore and Riley Cvetvoski each scored three goals and had two assists as Abingdon ran its winning streak to five games.
Eliza Burcher contributed two goals and Caroline Jones, Kylie Reid and Ava Boltwood also found the back of the net as Abingdon improved to 6-0-3.
Wise County Central 5, Union 1
Wise County Central had little trouble in overwhelming Union for a Mountain 7 District win.
Emma Hemphill scored Union’s only goal.
BOYS SOCCER
George Wythe 1, Auburn 0
Devan Patel’s goal was the difference as George Wythe improved to 8-0 and wrapped up the Mountain Empire District regular-season title.
Lebanon 8, Tazewell 1
Nathan Musick’s two goals led the way as Lebanon thumped Tazewell.
Abingdon 8, Ridgeview 0
Behind three goals apiece from Peyton Vestal, James Whitted and Taylor Rodgers, the Abingdon Falcons rolled past Ridgeview.
Pickett Johnson and Hayden Oyos also scored for the Falcons (5-3-1) with Johnson also dishing out two assists.