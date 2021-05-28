PREP ROUNDUP: Ryan Salyers (Castlewood), Katherine Hopkins (Wise County Central), Jordan Williams (Chilhowie), Zach Smith (John Battle), Isaac Berry (Virginia High) among Thursday's heroes

Lee High 15, Union 6

The top of Lee High’s order set the pace as the Generals got the best of Union.

Bryce Moritz, Peyton Woodward, Don Moritz and Jonathan Blanken combined to go 9-for-15 with six runs scored and nine RBIs while occupying the first four spots in Lee’s lineup.

John Ryan Hurley went 3-for-4 and scored twice for Union, while Gabe Sneed had two runs and two RBIs for the Bears.

John Battle 17-14, Ridgeview 0-2

The Trojans swept a Mountain 7 District doubleheader over the Wolfpack as Zach Smith delivered a two-run home run in the opener and went yard again in the second game with a solo shot.

Smith had three hits in the opener with six RBIs and four runs scored and in the second game had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Brandon Beavers led Ridgeview in the opener with two hits while Trenton Adkins had two RBIs in the second game for Ridgeview as Brady Fleming had a pair of hits.

Bryson Almany led the Trojans with four hits in the nightcap.

Rural Retreat 15, Holston 5