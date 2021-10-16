PREP ROUNDUP: Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ian Scammell (Grundy), Dylan Brown (Richlands), Jonathan Gilley (Chilhowie), Zander Boggs (Ridgeview), Darrin Gulley (Thomas Walker) star; Greeneville scores 88 vs. East; West Ridge clinches playoff berth

G – Petersen 1 run (Graham kick)

G – Lester 45 run (Brandon kick)

G – Tillery 31 pass from Cannon (Brandon kick)

G – Lester 5 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: SE 10, G 16; Rushes-Yards: SE 27-46, G 16-216; Passing Yards: SE 25, G 178; Comp-Att-Int.: SE 8-30-4, G 7-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: SE 1-1, G 0-0; Penalties-Yards: SE 3-25, G 5-62; Punts-Average: SE 8-25.3, G 0-0.

Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7

After missing 2 ½ games with a broken hand, Jonathan Gilley returned to Chilhowie’s lineup in a big way as he rushed for 162 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns in a win over Rural Retreat.

Gilley ripped off TD runs of 54 and 49 yards in the first quarter as Chilhowie improved to 6-0. Seth Thomas had 10 tackles, four behind the line of the scrimmage, for the Warriors and Daniel Hutton kicked two field goals.

Rural Retreat (3-3) got its lone score in the first quarter on a TD run by quarterback Caleb Roberts. The Indians had two turnovers and were assisted 16 penalties.