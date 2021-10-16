PREP ROUNDUP: Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ian Scammell (Grundy), Dylan Brown (Richlands), Jonathan Gilley (Chilhowie), Zander Boggs (Ridgeview), Darrin Gulley (Thomas Walker) star; Greeneville scores 88 vs. East; West Ridge clinches playoff berth

Sound the horn: The Twin Springs Titans are on a tear.
Ryan Horne rushed for 318 yards on 36 carries and scored four touchdowns in a herculean effort as Twin Springs took a crucial 48-33 Cumberland District win over Eastside on Friday night.
Jordan Gray returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown for Eastside, but Twin Springs (5-1, 2-0) reeled off four straight touchdowns to grab a lead it never relinquished.
Abel Dingus added 113 passing yards for the Titans with 107 of those going to Mason Elliott.
Eastside’s Jaxsyn Collins threw for 260 yards and three TDs with Gray catching 10 passes for 182 yards.
The teams combined for 81 points, 50 first downs, 833 yards of total offense, eight turnovers and 14 penalties.
Eastside 7 6 6 14—33
Twin Springs 14 14 20 0—48
Scoring Summary
E – Gray 76 kickoff return (Carico kick)
TS – Horne 45 run (pass failed)
TS – Elliott 80 pass from Dingus (Ford pass from Dingus)
TS – Dingus 5 run (run failed)
TS – Horne 24 run (Horne run)
E – Hill 4 run (kick blocked)
TS – Horne 13 run (pass failed)
E – Gray 4 pass from J. Collins (kick blocked)
TS – Horne 4 run (McCoy run)
TS – Ford 3 run (run failed)
E – Gray 48 pass from J. Collins (pass failed)
E – McCoy 27 pass from J. Collins (C. Collins pass from J. Collins)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 25, TS 25; Rushes-Yards: E 25-125, TS 47-380; Passing Yards: E 260, TS 118; Comp-Att-Int.: E 20-44-4, TS 5-14-2; Fumbles-Lost: E 2-1, TS 3-1; Penalties-Yards: E 6-74, TS 8-70; Punts-Average: E 2-36.5, TS 0-0.
Galax 35, George Wythe 0
Tedruhn Tucker (17 carries, 100 yards, two touchdowns) and Ronnie Horton (seven carries, 96 yards) were a dynamic duo for Galax as the Maroon Tide cruised to a Mountain Empire District win at Pendleton Field in Wytheville.
Galax (5-2) churned out 296 rushing yards and got TDs from four different players.
Playing its first game since Sept. 17 after dealing with COVID-19 issues, GW (2-3) managed just seven first downs and 124 yards of total offense.
Galax 21 7 7 0—35
George Wythe 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
G – Tucker 5 run (Vera kick)
G – Horton 70 run (Vera kick)
G – Tucker 5 run (Vera kick)
G – I. Ashworth 6 run (Vera kick)
G – Carter 66 run (Vera kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 13, GW 7; Rushes-Yards: G 35-296, GW 24-56; Passing Yards: G 57, GW 68; Comp-Att-Int.: G 4-8-0, GW 11-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, GW 1-0; Penalties-Yards: G 8-70, GW 4-30; Punts-Average: G 3-43.7, GW 6-37.7.
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Dylan Brown rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns, while Gavin Cox threw for 186 yards and three scores as the Richlands Blue Tornado manhandled Marion for a Southwest District victory.
Richlands (3-3) built a 42-0 halftime lead and the Blues finished with 397 yards of total offense. Brown scored on runs of 14, 13 and 31 yards in the first half, while Cox threw two TD passes to Drew Simmons and one to Sage Webb.
Marion (1-6) received two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Trenton Watkins hooked up with Ricky Carroll and Matt Pruitt on scoring strike.
Richlands 14 28 7 0—49
Marion 0 0 0 14—14
Scoring Summary
R – Brown 14 run (Bandy kick)
R – Brown 13 run (Bandy kick)
R – Simmons 11 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – Webb 21 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – Brown 31 run (Bandy kick)
R – Simmons 22 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – Keene 4 run (Bandy kick)
M – R. Carroll 1 pass from Watkins (Wolfe kick)
M – Pruitt 5 pass from Watkins (Wolfe kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 11, M 14; Rushes-Yards: R 24-211, M 27-63; Passing Yards: R 186, M 183; Comp-Att-Int.: R 10-15-0, M 18-35-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, M 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 9-50, M 1-15; Punts-Average: R 1-50, M 1-23.
Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0
Greeneville’s top-ranked juggernaut scored 13 touchdowns and set a single-game school record for points scored in improving to 9-0.
The Greene Devils ran 25 offensive plays and scored on nine of them, while also returning two interceptions for touchdowns and taking two punt returns to the house.
Reserve running back Keelen Lester had 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win.
It was the most points Sullivan East (1-8) had allowed in a game in the history of its program as the Patriots were plagued by five turnovers and managed just 71 yards of total offense.
Sullivan East 0 0 0 0—0
Greeneville 34 34 14 6—88
Scoring Summary
G – Dabbs 50 pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
G – Laws 59 punt return (Graham kick)
G – Gudger 2 run (run failed)
G – Gillespie 47 punt return (Graham kick)
G – Gudger 19 run (Graham kick)
G – Dickson 8 run (Graham kick)
G – Laws 44 pass from Quillen (Graham kick)
G – Laws 46 INT return (Graham kick)
G – Dickson 34 INT return (kick blocked)
G – Petersen 1 run (Graham kick)
G – Lester 45 run (Brandon kick)
G – Tillery 31 pass from Cannon (Brandon kick)
G – Lester 5 run (no attempt)
Team Stats
First Downs: SE 10, G 16; Rushes-Yards: SE 27-46, G 16-216; Passing Yards: SE 25, G 178; Comp-Att-Int.: SE 8-30-4, G 7-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: SE 1-1, G 0-0; Penalties-Yards: SE 3-25, G 5-62; Punts-Average: SE 8-25.3, G 0-0.
Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7
After missing 2 ½ games with a broken hand, Jonathan Gilley returned to Chilhowie’s lineup in a big way as he rushed for 162 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns in a win over Rural Retreat.
Gilley ripped off TD runs of 54 and 49 yards in the first quarter as Chilhowie improved to 6-0. Seth Thomas had 10 tackles, four behind the line of the scrimmage, for the Warriors and Daniel Hutton kicked two field goals.
Rural Retreat (3-3) got its lone score in the first quarter on a TD run by quarterback Caleb Roberts. The Indians had two turnovers and were assisted 16 penalties.
Rural Retreat 7 0 0 0—7
Chilhowie 15 3 0 3—21
Scoring Summary
C – Gilley 54 run (Martin run)
RR –Roberts 2 run (Crockett kick)
C – Gilley 49 run (Hutton kick)
C – Hutton 35 FG
C – Hutton 39 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 12, C 13; Rushes-Yards: RR 29-96, C 42-234; Passing Yards: RR 161, C 5; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 5-19-1, C 2-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 2-1, C 1-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 16-131, C 7-52; Punts-Average: RR 3-37, C 3-33.7
Thomas Walker 50,
Bland County 20
Sophomore Darrin Gulley had himself a game as the Thomas Walker Pioneers improved to 4-2.
Gulley threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score – all during a 26-point second quarter – as TW took control and spoiled Bland County’s homecoming.
Gulley had a 41-yard TD run and his scoring strikes covered 14, 64 and 22 passes to Jacob McCurry, Zack Kidwell and Alex Small.
Thomas Walker 8 26 9 7—50
Bland County 0 6 6 8—20
Scoring Summary
TW – Spears 2 run (kick blocked)
TW – Safety, Hall tackled in the end zone
TW – Gulley 41 run (kick blocked)
TW – McCurry 14 pass from Gulley (Barci kick)
GC –Johnson 80 pass from T. Myers (run failed)
TW – Kidwell 64 pass from Gulley (kick failed)
TW – Small 22 pass from Gulley (Barci kick)
TW – Barci 45 pass from Kidwell (kick failed)
TW – Barci 20 FG
BC – Hall 37 pass from T. Myers (run failed)
BC – T. Myers 13 run (Bright run)
TW – Alsup 18 run (Odle kick)
Bluefield 57, Tazewell 14
Six different players scored for the Bluefield Beavers from West Virginia as they thumped Tazewell.
Tazewell (2-5) was limited to 10 rushing yards and received its touchdowns on a run from Carter Creasy with 11:17 left in the second quarter and a 50-yard touchdown pass from Creasy to Ethan Mullins in the third quarter.
Creasy was 19-of-27 through the air for 164 yards, one TD and two interceptions
Bluefield (W.Va.) 14 16 13 14—57
Tazewell 7 0 7 0—14
Scoring Summary
B – Hairston 9 run (Redmond kick)
B – Johnson 42 pass from Brown(Redmond kick)
T – Creasy 5 run (Mullins kick)
B – Hairston 6 run (Redmond kick)
B – Safety, Creasy tackled in end zone
B – Brown 5 run (Redmond kick)
B – Green 65 INT return (Redmond kick)
T – Mills 50 pass from Creasy (Mullins kick)
B – Brown 7 run (kick failed)
B – Floyd 9 run (Redmond kick)
B – Fong 37 pass from Fuller (Redmond kick)
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
Zander Boggs rushed for two touchdowns and Cannon Hill made things happen as the Ridgeview Wolfpack hung half a hundred on John Battle and improved to 6-1.
Hill had a 15-yard touchdown runs and also returned a kickoff for a score as Ridgeview dominated on both sides of the ball.
Battle had negative-32 yards of total offense in falling to 0-6.
Ridgeview 7 22 14 7—50
John Battle 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
R – Boggs 3 run (Goodman kick)
R – C. Hill 15 run (Goodman kick)
R – Safety
R – C. Hill 67 kickoff return (kick failed)
R – Honaker 6 pass from C. Hill (Goodman kick)
R – Counts 21 blocked punt return (Goodman kick)
R – Boggs 17 run (Goodman kick)
R – R. O’Quinn 3 run (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 14, JB 2; Rushes-Yards: R 19-173, JB 26-(-36); Passing Yards: R 85, JB 6; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 10-17-1, JB 4-11-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, JB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 8-52, JB 6-34; Punts-Average: R 1-40, JIB 4-19.8
West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0
The West Ridge Wolves made some history on Friday night in Blountville.
They earned the first home victory
They posted their first shutout.
They clinched a playoff berth in their inaugural season.
Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36
Ian Scammell rushed for 294 yards, five touchdowns and three two-point conversions as the Grundy Golden Wave snapped a three-game losing streak with a high-scoring win over the Raiders from J.I. Burton.
Ethan Roberts added 96 yards on the ground, while Logan Lester gained 70 yards as Grundy (2-3) churned out 472 yards on the ground. Grundy was a perfect 6-for-6 on two-point conversion attempts.
Brayden Dutton’s 106 rushing yards and four touchdowns were tops for Burton (0-7), which couldn’t get key stops.
J.I. Burton 6 16 6 8—36
Grundy 8 24 8 8—48
Scoring Summary
JIB – Dutton 10 run (kick failed)
G – Scammell 4 run (Scammell run)
G – Scammell 2 run (Scammell run)
G – Scammell 5 run (Roberts run)
JIB – Dutton 2 run (Taybron run)
G – Scammell 7 run (Roberts pass from Lester)
JIB – Culbertson 14 run (Tayborn run)
JIB – Dutton 48 run (pass failed)
G – Roberts 39 run (Scammell run)
JIB – Dutton 4 run (Tayborn run)
G – Scammell 1 run (Roberts run)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 17, G 26; Rushes-Yards: JIB 38-254, G 57-472; Passing Yards: JIB 59, G 34; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 4-13-0, G 3-5-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 0-0, G 1-1; Penalties-Yards: JIB 1-10, G 6-55; Punts-Average: JIB 2-37, G 0-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwood 3, Holston 1
Northwood notched a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14 win over Holston as Michaela Snodgrass slammed down 18 kills and Karlee Frye dished out 21 assists.