PREP ROUNDUP: Ryan, Fritts lead THS girls past West Greene

The Tennessee High tandem of Tori Ryan and Riley Fritts proved to be too tough for West Greene on Monday afternoon.
Ryan fired in 16 points and Fritts recorded 15 points as the Vikings vanquished West Greene, 52-33, in the first round of the Hardee’s Classic girls basketball tournament in Jonesborough.
THS (2-1) led 22-9 after the first quarter in seizing control as Kim Bright earned victory No. 201 as head coach at THS.
Taylor Lanson led West Greene (0-3) with 16 points.
