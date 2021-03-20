PREP ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat, Wise County Central, Tazewell take gridiron wins; Tennessee High baseball squad improves to 3-1

Wyatt Sage scored two touchdowns and Lucas Brewer rushed for 101 yards as Rural Retreat recorded a 34-7 Hogoheegee District football victory over homestanding Northwood on Friday night in Saltville.
Rural Retreat (3-1, 2-1) hosts Holston (3-1, 3-0) next week in a first-place Hogoheegee District showdown.
The Indians trailed 7-0 after one quarter on Friday as Robert Burkett’s touchdown run staked Northwood (0-4, 0-3) to a 7-0 lead.
However, Rural Retreat reeled off 34 unanswered points. Brewer scored the tying TD in the second quarter, while Sage scored from 6 yards out to put the Indians ahead to stay.
Gatlin Hight and Eli Fortuner also reached the end zone for Rural Retreat. The Indians limited Northwood to 115 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers.
Rural Retreat 0 14 7 13—34
Northwood 7 0 0 0—7
Scoring Summary
N – Burkett 16 run (Prater kick)
RR – Brewer 14 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Sage 6 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Hight 5 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Sage 1 run (kick failed)
RR – Fortuner 21 run (Brewer kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 16, N 9; Rushes-Yards: RR 47-247, N 33-94; Passing Yards: RR 8, N 21; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 1-3-0, N 2-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 0-0, N 2-2; Penalties-Yards: RR 2-8, N 4-30; Punts-Average: RR 1-29, N 4-39
Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6
Gavin Nunley threw two touchdown passes to Josiah Jordan and Chancellor Harris rushed for 117 yards as the Tazewell Bulldogs improved to 3-1.
Tazewell hosts Graham (3-0) next Friday in a highly-anticipated Southwest District showdown.
The Bulldogs started slow on Friday, leading 6-0 after one quarter, but took care of business the rest of the way. Nunley finished with 136 yards through the air as Jordan (four catches, 67 yards) was his top target.
Tazewell 6 14 13 7—40
Lebanon 0 0 0 6—6
Scoring Summary
T – Jordan 41 pass from Nunley (run failed)
T – Jordan 2 pass from Nunley (Wimmer kick)
T – Ch. Harris 2 run (Wimmer kick)
T – Nunley 7 run (kick failed)
T – Ca. Harris 9 run (Wimmer kick)
T – Mullins 21 run (Mullins kick)
L – Olsen 25 run (kick failed)
Wise County Central 41, Lee High 0
C.J. Crabtree rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Wise County Central’s defense dominated in a Mountain 7 District road win over the Lee High Generals.
Crabtree scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards, while Noah Bolling, Ben Bruckey, Dustin Sturgill and Matthew Boggs also got in on the TD parade.
Central (3-1) led 35-0 at halftime.
Lee (0-4) was blanked for the third time this season and managed just 97 yards of total offense.
Wise Central 14 21 6 0—41
Lee High 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
WCC – Crabtree 3 run (Onate kick)
WCC – Bolling 26 run (Onate kick)
WCC – Brickey 14 pass from E. Mullins (Onate kick)
WCC – Sturgill 14 run (Onate kick)
WCC – Crabtree 2 run (Onate kick)
WCC – Boggs 1 run (kcik failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: WCC 15, L 5; Rushes-Yards: WCC 47-288, L 27-53; Passing Yards: WCC 92, L 44; Comp-Att-Int.: WCC 4-7-0, L 3-7-1; Fumbles-Lost: WCC 2-1, L 2-1; Penalties-Yards: WCC 2-15, L 7-60; Punts-Average: WCC 0-0, L 3-40
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 6, Oak Ridge 5
Tenn. High 15, Sullivan Central 1
A walk-off and a walk over helped Tennessee High improve to 3-1 with a pair of triumphs at Tod Houston Field on Friday night.
Garrett Embree’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning plated Gregory Harris for the winning run as the Vikings vanquished the Oak Ridge Wildcats in the opener.
THS then trounced Sullivan Central as Evan Mutter went 4-for-4, Brayden Blevins homered and drove in four runs and Jared Graham pitched a three-hitter for his first varsity win. C.J. Henley (3-for-3, three RBIs) also played well.
The Vikings play another doubleheader today, hosting Unicoi County at 11 a.m. and University High at 1:30 p.m.