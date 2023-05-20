Kailey Davidson scattered seven hits and had a triple and double at the plate as Rural Retreat claimed the Hogoheegee District softball tournament championship with a 2-0 win over Patrick Henry on Friday at Emory & Henry College.

Elaina Perry and Olivia Bailey had two hits each for Rural Retreat. Bailey had a double and Bailey and Perry each drove in runs.

Abbey Widener and Shaina Addair had two hits each for Patrick Henry. Sophia Wright struck out eight batters in the circle.

Neither team committed an error in the game.

Rye Cove 2, Eastside 0

Eden Muncy struck out 15 batters and to complete a perfect game in leading the Eagles to their first Cumberland District tournament title in program history.

Rye Cove (22-0) scored both its runs in the third inning. Jazz Stanley and Muncy had a hit and run apiece. Muncy drove in Stanley and Gracie Turner brought in Muncy with a sacrifice fly.

Kenzie Hood had the other hit for the Eagles.

Braelyn Hall and Emma Sartin combined to allow just three hits and strike out eight for the Spartans.

Both teams played error-less softball.

Honaker 7, Grundy 2

Lincoln Bush and Anna Dye had three hits each to lift the Tigers to the Black Diamond District tournament championship over the Golden Wave.

Freshman Gracie Shelton scattered seven hits and struck out four to pick up the win for Honaker. Bush also drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Tiffany Deel had three hits for Grundy.

Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2

Aubrey Meade had two hits and Aleigha Bledsoe drove in one of three fourth inning runs to lift the Titans to a Cumberland District third place victory over the Raiders.

Mackenzie Gillenwater allowed just three hits and struck out five to pick up the win.

Jordan Mooney had a triple and struck out 10 in seven innings in taking the loss. Kari Durham and Makayla McCurdy drove in runs for the Raiders.

Twin Valley 13, Hurley 3

Ashleigh Davis struck out seven and also scored three runs as Twin Valley trounced Hurley in the third-place game of the Black Diamond District tournament.

Skylar Vanover scored thrice as well for the Panthers, who clinched a spot in the Region 1D tournament.

BASEBALL

Lebanon 10, Rural Retreat 0

Seth Buchanan a triple and drove in three runs and Nathan Phillips allowed three hits and struck out six to lead Lebanon to the Hogoheegee District tournament championship with a five-inning win over the Indians at Emory & Henry College.

Chance Parker also drove in two runs for Lebanon, which had just four hits, but took advantage of five errors and eight walks. Zach Hertig scored three times for the Pioneers.

Tucker Fontaine had two hits for Rural Retreat.

Chilhowie 4, Patrick Henry 3

Levi Teaters singled, stole second and scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Chilhowie complete a comeback victory over the Rebels in a Hogoheegee District consolation victory at Emory & Henry College.

Landon Bowman and Ben Kilbourne had two hits each as the Rebels rallied from a 3-0 deficit going to the bottom of the fifth inning. Isaac Booth scattered five hits and struck out seven, while Teaters scored a pair of runs for the Warriors.

Aidan Monahan had two doubles and drove in two runs for Patrick Henry. Hunter Addair scored twice. Monahan took the loss, but allowed just six hits.

Honaker 13, Grundy 0

Jax Horn had a triple, double, single and drove in four runs, while Connor Musick and Matt Nunley combined to allow one hit to lead Honaker to the Black Diamond District tournament championship over the Golden Wave.

Musick, who picked up the win, also had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Nunley had two triples, scored twice and one RBI, while Jake Hilton added a double, single and two runs batted in.

Grundy’s lone hit was by Dylan Boyd.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 14, Grundy 1

Zane Johnson scored five goals to lead the Tigers to the Black Diamond District championship over the Golden Wave.

Thomas Ball, Jaxon Dye and John Sykes scored twice apiece, while Landen Marsh, Kaden Howard and Malachi Lowe also scored for the Tigers. Dye had three assists, Howard had two and Johnson, Marsh and Ball had one apiece.

Makayla Payne scored for Grundy.

Lebanon 6, Holston 0

Carter Dillon scored two goals in the first half and that set the tone as the Lebanon Pioneers pounded Holston to win the Hogoheegee District tournament.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abingdon 6, John Battle 0

Singles

Lauren Wimmer (AB) def. Mackenzie Smith 6-0, 6-1; Grayson Woodall (AB) def. Acadia Sah 6-0, 6-0; Eliza Cozart (AB) def. Claire Kreutzer 6-3, 6-2; Wrenn Rainero (AB) def. Allison Smith 6-4, 6-1; Kate Creasy (AB) def. Addie Reedy 6-3, 6-2; Eller Buddington (AB) def. Annie Fleenor 6-2, 6-0.

Note: Abingdon wins the Mountain 7 District girls tournament championship.

Wise Central 5, Ridgeview 2

Singles

Jaida Meade (WC) def. Jaecey Dingus 6-0, 6-4; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Danica Sutherland 7-5, 6-2; Kyiah Perry (RV) def. Angelina Hughes 6-3, 6-1; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Gracie Lawrence 6-3, 6-1; Leah Sutherland (RV) def. Megan Jett 6-0, 6-2; McKenzie Stallard (WC) def. Hannah Tiller 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.

Doubles

Meade-Mullins (WC) def. Dingus-L.Sutherland 6-0, 6-2.

Note: Wise Central wins Mountain 7 District consolation match, advances to Region 2D tournament.

BOYS

John Battle 5, Ridgeview 2

Singles

Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Aiden Branham 6-0, 6-2; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Clayton Compton 6-4, 6-1; Chase Hamlin (JB) def. Logan Sutherland 6-1, 6-1; Will Crump (JB) def. Alex Evans 6-2, 6-1; Brandon Mullins (RV) def. Brodie Ratliff 2-6, 6-1, 10-4; Brett Childress (RV) wins by forfeit

Doubles

Crabtree/Hamlin (JB) def. Branham/Evans 6-2, 6-0.

Note: John Battle wins the Mountain 7 District boys tournament championship.