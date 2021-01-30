PREP ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat downs Patrick Henry to end 53-game losing streak

In a week of streak-snapping in Southwest Virginia, the boys basketball team at Rural Retreat High School said so long to a skid of their own on Saturday.

Brady Smith scored 18 points as the Indians snapped a 53-game losing streak with a 58-47 Hogoheegee District victory at Patrick Henry.

It was the first victory for Rural Retreat since opening the 2018-19 season with a win over Eastern Montgomery. It also came two days after Castlewood’s girls ended a 73-game losing streak.

“It was an amazing feeling that we haven’t felt in a long time,” said Rural Retreat coach Bryan Sexton, a Lebanon High School graduate who played collegiately at both Emory & Henry College and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “These kids have been through a lot the past three years, so I was super excited for them to get a win tonight.”

The Indians (1-10) jumped out to a 31-16 halftime lead and held off a second-half charge by the Rebels.