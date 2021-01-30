PREP ROUNDUP: Rural Retreat downs Patrick Henry to end 53-game losing streak

In a week of streak-snapping in Southwest Virginia, the boys basketball team at Rural Retreat High School said so long to a skid of their own on Saturday.
Brady Smith scored 18 points as the Indians snapped a 53-game losing streak with a 58-47 Hogoheegee District victory at Patrick Henry.
It was the first victory for Rural Retreat since opening the 2018-19 season with a win over Eastern Montgomery. It also came two days after Castlewood’s girls ended a 73-game losing streak.
“It was an amazing feeling that we haven’t felt in a long time,” said Rural Retreat coach Bryan Sexton, a Lebanon High School graduate who played collegiately at both Emory & Henry College and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “These kids have been through a lot the past three years, so I was super excited for them to get a win tonight.”
The Indians (1-10) jumped out to a 31-16 halftime lead and held off a second-half charge by the Rebels.
“Last night I told them to think back to the last time they had a win and to find that feeling again,” Sexton said. “The first half may have been the best basketball we have played all season. At halftime we knew that we had to match that effort the rest of the way. The guys answered the challenge and all the credit goes to them. They deserved this win and I am super proud of them.”
Ean Rhea, T.J. Pecina and Jake Hall led Patrick Henry with 11 points apiece.
Chilhowie 75, Giles 63
Josh Tuell scored a career-high 31 points as the Chilhowie Warriors shook off a slow start to stop the Spartans of Giles.
Chilhowie trailed 22-9 after the first quarter, but dominated the rest of the way. The Warriors (9-4) also received 11 points from Jonathan Phelps.
George Wythe 54, Bland County 45
George Wythe has played only five games, but that’s good enough to clinch the Mountain Empire District regular-season title for the Maroons.
Peyton Coe (16 points), Ty Campbell (11 points) and Daniel Goode (11 points) led the way as the Maroons clinched the crown and improved to 5-0.
Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 63
The J.I. Burton Raiders clinched the Cumberland District regular season title on Friday night.
However, they couldn’t close out the district slate with a victory on Saturday.
Eli McCoy dominated to the tune of 26 points, while Jordan Gray (16 points) and Will Stansberry (15 points) also sparked the Eastside Spartans to a win over Burton.
Burton (12-2) was led by Zac Campbell’s 16 points.
Dobyns-Bennett 73, Tennessee High 54
Braden Wilhoit, Brandon Dufore and Luke Cottrill each scored 13 points for Tennessee High in the Vikings’ Big 7 Conference loss at Dobyns-Bennett.
GIRLS
Eastside 71, Rye Cove 23
Anna Whited’s 21-point, 10-rebound performance was the highlight of Eastside’s rocking of Rye Cove.
The Spartans clinched a share of the Cumberland District regular-season title. Eastside will face co-champ Thomas Walker on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined with the league’s automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament on the line.
Kacie Jones (17 points), Taylor Clay (14 points) and Chloe Powers (13 points) also played well. Vivian Boles led Rye Cove with 10 points.
Twin Springs 42, J.I. Burton 40
Emaleigh Powers pumped in 22 points and Emma Dingus corralled seven rebounds as Twin Springs edged Cumberland District archrival J.I. Burton.
Kaylee Jenkins (19 points) and Anyah Hollinger (10 points) set the pace for Burton.
Unicoi County 60, Sullivan East 57
As far as upsets go, Unicoi County pulled quite the stunner on Saturday.
Faith Bennett’s free throws and Abigail Rush’s layup in the final two minutes were the key buckets as the Blue Devils shocked Three Rivers Conference leader Sullivan East.
East (15-4, 5-1) had beaten Unicoi County by 14 points on Friday night, but the tables were turned less than 24 hours later. Jenna Hare had 29 points for East and Hayley Grubb had 14 points for the Patriots, who saw their 11-game winning streak snapped.
Unicoi County (10-9, 5-4) was led by Caroline Podvin’s 25 points.
George Wythe 58, Bland County 32
Hailey Patel put 20 points in the scorebook as George Wythe completed a perfect regular season with a beatdown of Bland.
The Maroons (12-0) also received 13 points from Mckenzie Tate. The Maroons had mashed Grayson County, 51-12, on Friday night as Paeton Phillippi led the way with 13 points.
Hurley 50, Northwood 45
Krista Endicott continues to put up big numbers for the Hurley Rebels.
The senior went for 47 points and 13 rebounds in a non-district win over Northwood.
She scored all 22 of Hurley’s first-half points and finished 17-for-29 from the field and 10-for-14 from the free throw line.
KarLeigh Stephenson led Northwood with 12 points.
Gate City 45, John Battle 33
Sarah Thompson scored 20 points as the Gate City Blue Devils bopped John Battle.
First Baptist 65, Providence 30
Jayden Riddle had 15 points for Providence Academy in her team’s loss to First Baptist Academy.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
Grundy 58, Hurley 20
Madison Looney’s 23-point, 14-rebound performance keyed Grundy’s easy win over Hurley.