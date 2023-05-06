Kayla Roland had four hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs in Chilhowie’s 12-2 Hogoheegee District home win over Rural Retreat on Saturday afternoon.

Madi Preston tallied two doubles, a single and four RBIs for the Warriors, while Sunni Martin and Lexi Williams had three hits apiece. Denessa Martin had two hits and joined Williams with three runs apiece.

Emmaline Dowell scattered six hits and struck out seven in the circle for the Warriors.

Olivia Bailey had two hits for Rural Retreat.

Late Friday Baseball

Union 11, Ridgeview 1: Braxton Bunch and Sam Whitman had three hits each, including a double apiece, and Brady Adams allowed five hits and fanned six in a five-inning Mountain 7 District home win over the Wolfpack.

Keith Chandler, who also had a double and single, drove in three runs, while Cole Chandler and Whitman added two RBIs apiece for the Bears, who scored eight runs in the fifth. Eli Blanton and Cole Chandler also had two hits each. Jack Hurley, Bunch and Blanton scored two runs apiece.

Hunter Goodman had two of Ridgeview’s three hits.