It turned out to be a magnificent Monday for Rily Cobler of the Holston Cavaliers.

The sophomore pitched a six-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 12-0, five inning Hogoheegee District softball victory over the visiting Northwood Panthers.

That wasn’t all, however, as the she went 3-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs at the plate.

Molly Turner (2-for-3, three runs, three RBIs), K.J. Crabtree (2-for-2, RBI) and Pearl Wright (2-for-3, three runs, RBI) also led the way as part of a 12-hit attack.

The game ended when Northwood had a player thrown at the plate attempting to score.

Holston (8-4, 3-1) hosts Hogoheegee preseason favorite Lebanon today.

Eastside 12,

Thomas Walker 1

Eastside sophomore Braelyn Hall once again showed why she is one of the best softball players in Southwest Virginia.

She struck out 14 in pitching a six-hitter and also went 3-for-4 with four RBIs from the leadoff spot in the batting order as the Spartans trounced Thomas Walker.

Maya Durham, Lexi Bond and Riley Bower added two hits apiece for Eastside with Bower driving in three runs.

Senior Gracee Greer had two hits and scored a run for TW, while Sophie Lawson had the other two hits for the Pioneers.

Auburn 14, Marion 0

The defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Auburn Eagles proved why they are a team to be reckoned with.

James Madison University signee Kirsten Fleet struck out 14 in spinning a two-hit shutout and the team from Riner homered four times.

Kendra Scaggs hit two of those blasts, while Grace Wilson and Rachel Brotherton also went yard.

Jaylin Ferland and Kursten Thomas had Marion’s hits.

George Wythe 9, Eastern Montgomery 7

Olivia Shockley went 3-for-3 to lead the way as George Wythe outlasted Eastern Montgomery for a non-district victory.

Jasmine Faulkner and Samara Shaffey added two hits apiece for the Maroons, while Jordan Cannoy pitched 3 2/3 solid innings of relief.

Kelly Mills had two hits and three RBIs for EM.

Rye Cove 13,

Castlewood 0

The Rye Cove Eagles remained unbeaten with another resounding triumph.

Sophomore Rheagan Waldon went 4-for-4 to lead the way in a 15-hit attack, while fellow 10th-grader Kenzie Hood went 2-for-3, tallied three RBIs, walked twice and scored four times.

Gracie Turner, Maddy Wood and Montanna Dillowe added two hits apiece. Rye Cove scored 10 times in the first inning.

Eden Muncy and Hood teamed up to pitch a three-hit shutout.

Jozy Phillips, Kimber Amos and Bailee Varney accounted for Castlewood’s hits.

Richlands 6,

Virginia High 5

Arin Rife hit two home runs and also pitched a gem as Richlands held off Virginia High for a Soutwhest District victory.

The Blue Tornado scored a tiebreaking run in the top of the seventh inning. Rife struck out 16 in spinning a seven-hitter.

Kailyn Breeding added two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Aidan James went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the way for VHS. Carrie Patrick also had two hits.

Patrick Henry 6, Honaker 5

Sophia Wright went 3-for-4 as the Patrick Henry Rebels recorded a non-district victory.

Abbey Widener added two hits for PH, while Lexie Boone was the winning pitcher as she subdued a Honaker rally in the seventh inning.

Rylee Rasnake had three hits for Honaker, while Gracie Shelton added two hits.

Lord Botetourt 8, Abingdon 7

The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers avenged an earlier loss to Abingdon with the non-district triumph.

Muriel Dillow went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and scored two runs for AHS.

BASEBALL

Tennessee High 12, Volunteer 1

Senior Night was a success for the Tennessee High Vikings as they wrapped up the Upper Lakes Conference regular-season championship with a convincing win at Tod Houston Field.

The Vikings (18-4, 9-1) had already clinched the top seed for the TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament and put another feather in their cap on Monday.

Logan Tudor went 2-for-3 with a home run and scored twice for THS.

Seniors Andrew Dingus and Braelyn Price each had three RBIs, while Isaac Blevins (2-for-3) and Gage Graziano (2-for-2, two runs, two RBIs) also played well.

THS closes out the regular season this week with three games – at home against University High on Wednesday at 5 p.m., at Unicoi County on Thursday and at home on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Sullivan East.

University High 8, Gate City 7

Two games against University High this season has resulted in two heartbreakers for Gate City.

The Blue Devils couldn’t hold a 17-2 lead in a 19-17 loss to the Junior Buccaneers last month.

On Monday, Gate City suffered an eight-inning loss as University High scored once in the seventh to tie the game and once in the eighth to earn a walk-off win.

Freshman Dakoda McMurray went 4-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Gate City, while Ethan Fleming and Luke Bledsoe added two hits apiece.

Castlewood 11, Rye Cove 5

Cayden Dishman had two hits and scored three runs as Castlewood earned a Cumberland District victory.

Kaden Lasley also had two hits, while Payton King scored three runs.

A four-run sixth inning sealed the deal for the Blue Devils.

Dawson Kern and Will Rollins had two hits apiece for the Cove, while Landon Lane tallied triple and two RBIs.

Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 3

Eastside sent 19 men to the plate and scored 15 runs in the first inning en route to a Cumberland District beatdown of the Pioneers.

The main man for Eastside (10-2, 5-0) was senior Eli McCoy as he went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a home run, five runs scored and six RBIs, while also pitching a hitless fourth inning.

Clay Ward (5-for-5, four runs, four RBIs), Adam Burke (3-for-4, four RBIs), Tanner Perry (two hits) Jaxsyn Collins (two hits) and Christopher Steele (two hits) also contributed to the offensive onslaught.

Adam Hollandsworth had a two-run double for Thomas Walker. Three pitchers for the Pioneers combined to give up 20 hits and walked eight.

Dobyns-Bennett 4, West Ridge 1

West Ridge’s Carson Tate homered on the third pitch of the game, but the Wolves got nothing else the rest of the way in falling to their Big Five Conference archrivals.

Holston 13, Northwood 2

Caleb Casey was dealing and Dustin Bott was destroying pitches as the Holston Cavaliers notched a Hogoheegee District win.

Casey crafted a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts, while Dustin Bott went 4-for-4 with a double. Noah Tweed also had two hits.

Owen Doane had a double for Northwood.

J.I. Burton 11, Twin Springs 5

Bryson Keys and Dauntae Keys each had two RBIs as J.I. Burton bested Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.

Braylon McConnell added three hits for the Raiders.

John Battle 12, Union 5

Noah Sills went 3-for-3 with his bat and also pitched four scoreless innings as the John Battle Trojans earned a Mountain 7 District road win over Union.

Battle scored 10 times in the top of the third inning to seize control. Broadie Bailey and Evan Hankins each had two RBIs and walked twice. Caleb Lockhart scored three runs.

J.R. Hurley scored two runs for Union.

Mountain Mission 7, Grundy 1

Henok Wondimu had three RBIs as Mountain Mission beat crosstown rival Grundy in the first game of a doubleheader.

The second game was halted due to darkness with Mountain Mission leading 14-8 in the fourth inning. Dylan Boyd had two hits in the nightcap before it was called.

Letcher County Central (Ky.) 10, Lee High 0

The Lee High Generals managed only two hits in getting blanked.

Jaylin Huff had two hits and four RBIs for Letcher, while Aiden Fields pitched the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Union 5, Tazewell 4

Brayden Wharton scored three goals, while Christian Fannon found the back of the net twice as Union held off Tazewell for the non-district win.

BOYS TENNIS

Thomas Walker 6, Eastside 3

Singles

Danton Saylor (TW) def. Ben Sutherland, 8-6; Donnie Saylor (TW) def. Cade Mullins, 8-6; Shawn Mullins (E) def. Parker Jackson, 8-4; Tanner Epperly (TW) def. Ethan Mullins, 8-2; Nick Kimberlin (TW) def. Nathan Fields, 8-6; Blake Will (TW) def. Trenton Mitchell, 8-3.

Doubles

Saylor-Saylor (TW) def. Sutherland-C. Mullins, 8-5; S. Mullins-E. Mullins (E) def. Jackson-Epperly, 8-1; Fields-Mitchell (E) def. Kimberlin-Will, 8-2.

West Ridge 6 Morristown East 3

Singles

Grayson Manis (WR) def. Parker Spoone, 8-2; Andy Hall (ME) def Elijah Hood, 8-1; Camron Easler (WR) def. Jay Harrison 8-1; Spencer Manis (WR) def. Ryder Short, 8-0; Ayden Stuffel (ME) def. Finn Hounshell 8-4; Dayton Baker (WR) def Diego Garcia 8-6

Doubles

G. Manis-Easler (WR) def, Spoone-Hall, 8-4; Short-Harrison (ME) def. Hood-S. Manis, 8-6; Hounshell-Baker (WR) def. Samuel Chance-Adam Turner, 8-5

GIRLS TENNIS

West Ridge 9, Morristown East 0

Singles

Angelina Kerney def. Polly Jett, 8-3; Chloe Campbell def. Jocelyn Betancourt, 8-0; Kirra Correll def. Finley Surber, 8-4; Olivia Nothnagel def. Emory Galoreath, 8-0; Daphnie Lucas def. Lakin Burnside, 8-3; Sydney Fischer def. Andreja K. Taylor, 8-3

Doubles

Kerney-Nothnagel def. Jett-Surber, 8-0; Faith Wilson-Casey Wampler def. Betancourt-Burnside, 8-1; Fischer-Wampler def. Galoreath-Lindsee Thorton, 8-2