Riley Hart and her Honaker High School softball teams showed some heart on Friday.

Playing a team that had beaten the Tigers twice in the regular season, Hart went 3-for-3 with a home run as Honaker posted a 5-3 win over Patrick Henry in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D softball tournament.

The Tigers (12-12) earned a spot in Monday’s semifinals against Eastside at Emory & Henry College and avenged 5-3 and 6-5 regular-season setbacks to the Rebels.

Hart homered in the first inning. Madalyn Dye and Gracie Shelton each had two hits. Shelton was the winning pitcher, while Rylee Rasnake notched the save.

Braelyn Scammell and Lexie Boone each had two hits for PH.

Rye Cove 20, Twin Valley 0

Rye Cove’s perfect record is still intact after a sophomore standout spun a perfect game.

Kenzie Hood threw a 51-pitch, five-inning perfecto as the Eagles trounced Twin Valley in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Hood struck out 12 in running her record in the circle to 7-0. She also went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate.

Sophomore Rheagan Waldon and junior Montanna Dillowe each had two hits and three RBIs as well, while Gracie Turner (four runs) and freshman Payton Kerney (2-for-2, two RBIs) also had big days.

The Eagles led 10-0 after first inning and finished with 12 hits and 10 walks.

Rye Cove (23-0) plays Lebanon in the semifinals Monday at Emory & Henry College.

Eastside 8, Rural Retreat 1

Braelyn Hall has pitched well all season for the Eastside Spartans, but she raised her game to an even higher level on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

The splendid sophomore notched a career-high 17 strikeouts in firing a three-hitter.

“I thought today’s performance was my best outing this season,” Hall said. “Everything really clicked for me and I was able to get lots of swings and misses today. My curve and change-up were on point. … My teammates really kept in the zone and were amazing today.”

Eastside (13-11) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to seize the momentum.

Hall also had two hits, while Reagan McCoy (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs) homered and Taylor Clay (3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs) tripled.

Rural Retreat (13-11) got its lone run in the fifth when Hailey Whitlow homered. Whitlow had two of the Indians’ three hits with the other coming off the bat of Olivia Bailey.

Lebanon 11, Grundy 0

Junior Erin Rasnake pitched a five-hit shutout and got plenty of run support as the Lebanon Pioneers powered past Grundy in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Seniors Abigail Hileman, Morgan Varney and Madison Hill each had two hits, as did freshman Kaitlynn Morrison.

Emily O’Quinn had two hits for Grundy.

Northside 3, Abingdon 0

Baylee Compton threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as the Vikings from Roanoke blanked Abingdon in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

Kenzie Taylor and Zoey Mason hit solo homers for Northside, while Leila Aguilar had a RBI single to account for the final run.

Lauren Baker had the lone hit for Abingdon (10-11), which lost nine of its last 10 games.

BASEBALL

Eastside 24, Twin Valley 0

Eli McCoy continued his mashing, blasting a three-run homer and finishing with five RBIs as the Eastside Spartans trounced Twin Valley in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Tanner Perry, Will Johnson and Luke Trent had two hits apiece for Eastside (17-5), which scored a dozen runs in the second inning.

Christopher Steele went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Teagan Bush blasted a three-run double in the victory.

Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Twin Valley (0-17) got its hit from Isaac Cooper.

Greeneville 1, Upperman 0

Twelve days after finishing as regional runner-up to the Tennessee High Vikings at Tod Houston Field in Bristol, the Greeneville Greene Devils stood as TSSAA Class AAA state champions on Friday in Murfreesboro.

Sophomore Carson Quillen pitched a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as Greeneville edged the Upperman Bees for the second state title in program history.

Quillen retired 16 straight batters at one point before Upperman put runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the seventh inning. The game ended, however, when Greene Devils second baseman Maddox Bishop snared a line drive off the bat of Julian Llano and flipped the ball to shortstop Colton Richards for a double play.

Bishop also scored the game’s only run, scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

That is all the run support Quillen needed. The Virginia Tech commit’s final four starts of the season included 24 1/3 innings pitched, nine hits, two runs, 26 strikeouts and five walks.

After Greeneville suffered a 9-2 loss to Tennessee High on May 14 in the Region 1-AAA title game, Quillen crafted a shutout in a 10-0 win over Sullivan East to keep the Greene Devils’ season alive.

Greeneville also played the title game without its head coach, who was ejected during Thursday night’s game.

Upperman rallied from a 6-0 deficit to post an 8-6 win over Tennessee High in an elimination game on Wednesday. The Bees then beat Dyer County twice on Thursday to get to the title game.

BOYS SOCCER

Lebanon 1, Honaker 0

Grayson Olson’s golden goal in the third overtime gave the Lebanon Pioneers Region 1D gold.

Lebanon improved to 15-1-1 as goalkeeper Gavin Gibson and a defense led by Colton Barton, Hunter King, Hayden Ferguson and Emmit Breeding was responsible for the shutout.

Honaker (14-3) received 12 saves from goalkeeper Austin Clayburn.

Christiansburg 5, Abingdon 0

Christiansburg had Abingdon’s number once again.

The Blue Demons blanked the Falcons for the third time this season and it occurred in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker 2, Lebanon 0

Kylie Musick and Kedryn Hess scored as Honaker topped Lebanon in the finals of the Region 1D tournament.

Goalkeeper McKenzie Lowe had five saves for the Tigers in posting the shutout.

Hidden Valley 1, Abingdon 0

Abingdon’s season ended with a tight loss to Hidden Valley in a Region 3D quarterfinal clash.