PREP ROUNDUP: Ridgeview's Gabe Brown, Sullivan East's Hayley Grubb have milestone scoring nights

Grubb became the 21st player to join the 1,000-point club at East by knocking down a 3-pointer in the second quarter. She later broke a 32-32 deadlock by sinking a free throow with two minutes left.

She finished with 15 points in bringing her career total to 1,007. Her older brother, Gavin Grubb, is the all-time leading boys basketball scorer at East and now plays at Johnson University.

East (9-3) led 28-16 at halftime, but D-B (5-4) rallied to take the lead late. The Patriots scored the game’s final seven points via Grubb, Emma Aubrey and Riley Nelson foul shots.

Wise Central 58, Ridgeview 40

Callie Mullins (14 points) and Jillian Sturgill (13 points) played well as Wise County Central improved to 2-0 with a crucial Mountain 7 District triumph.

The Warriors set the tone from the start in building a 9-4 lead after one quarter and stretched that advantage to double figures by halftime. Hannah McAmis hauled down 10 rebounds for head coach Robin Dotson’s team.

Ridgeview (0-2) was led by Brooklyn Frazier’s 18 points, while Hailey Sutherland scored 10 points.

LATE TUESDAY