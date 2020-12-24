PREP ROUNDUP: Ridgeview's Gabe Brown, Sullivan East's Hayley Grubb have milestone scoring nights

Ridgeview High School senior Gabe Brown opened the 2020-21 season with a history-making performance.
Brown established a single-game school record with 40 points in the Wolfpack’s 73-37 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over Wise County Central on Wednesday night.
A 6-foot-4 guard, Brown had 10 points in the first quarter and never slowed down as Ridgeview dominated.
Cannon Hill added 14 points in the win, while Trenton Adkins hauled down 11 rebounds.
Central (1-1, 0-1) was led by Ben Brickey’s 22 points.
GIRLS
Gate City 54, Union 40
How did defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Gate City open the 2020-21 season?
By unleashing a balanced attack.
Kayli Dunn, Sarah Thompson, Riley Houseright and Piper Lane each scored 10 points as the Blue Devils downed Union in a rematch of last year’s Region 2D title game and the Class 2 state semifinals.
Sullivan East 39,
Dobyns-Bennett 32
Hayley Grubb not only reached a milestone, she also provided the go-ahead points as Sullivan East won a non-conference game at Dobyns-Bennett.
Grubb became the 21st player to join the 1,000-point club at East by knocking down a 3-pointer in the second quarter. She later broke a 32-32 deadlock by sinking a free throow with two minutes left.
She finished with 15 points in bringing her career total to 1,007. Her older brother, Gavin Grubb, is the all-time leading boys basketball scorer at East and now plays at Johnson University.
East (9-3) led 28-16 at halftime, but D-B (5-4) rallied to take the lead late. The Patriots scored the game’s final seven points via Grubb, Emma Aubrey and Riley Nelson foul shots.
Wise Central 58, Ridgeview 40
Callie Mullins (14 points) and Jillian Sturgill (13 points) played well as Wise County Central improved to 2-0 with a crucial Mountain 7 District triumph.
The Warriors set the tone from the start in building a 9-4 lead after one quarter and stretched that advantage to double figures by halftime. Hannah McAmis hauled down 10 rebounds for head coach Robin Dotson’s team.
Ridgeview (0-2) was led by Brooklyn Frazier’s 18 points, while Hailey Sutherland scored 10 points.
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
Graham 77, Pulaski County 64
David Graves scored 20 points as the Graham G-Men opened the season with a quality road win.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (19 points), Kade Roberts (12 points) and Zack Dales (11 points) also played well.
Lee High 70, Thomas Walker 39
Jaxon Collier and Dylan Fannon scored 18 points apiece as Lee High trounced Thomas Walker.
Collier also had six rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Thomas Walker committed 22 turnovers and shot just 30 percent from the field in Clay Jeffers’ debut as head coach. Caleb Yeary’s 10 points led the way for the Pioneers.