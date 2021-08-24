PREP ROUNDUP: Ridgeview, Sullivan East, Rye Cove, Richlands, Northwood, Tennessee High take volleyball victories; Northwood wins in golf

Hailey Sutherland dominated at the net to the tune of 10 kills and four blocks as Ridgeview recorded a 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 non-district volleyball victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Monday in the season-opener for both teams.
Kassidy Rasnick’s 19 assists and six digs, Braelynn Strouth’s 16 digs and Leah Sutherland’s five kills also keyed the win for the Wolfpack.
Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0
Riley Nelson and Hannah Hodge collected a dozen kills apiece as Sullivan East defeated Daniel Boone 25-13, 28-26, 27-25 in a match that had some tense moments.
Mia Hoback’s 30 assists and Hayley Grubb’s 18 digs were also vital, while Jenna Hare and Jenny Hillman each served four aces as the Patriots improved to 2-1.
Rye Cove 3, Cherokee 2
In the first volleyball matched played in far Southwest Virginia this fall, the Rye Cove Eagles outlasted a squad from Northeast Tennessee in a marathon.
Madeline Love slammed down a team-high 19 kills as Rye Cove recorded a 25-23, 26-28, 25-13, 21-25, 15-6 victory over the Cherokee Chiefs in a match that began at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Rileigh Parsons (10 kills), Eva Roach (34 assists, 18 digs, five kills), Makayla Harless (15 digs, six kills), Laken Sharpe (11 digs, four aces), Abby Lewis (21 digs, four aces) and Emma Gibson (six aces) also played well for Rye Cove.
Richlands 3, Twin Valley 2
The Richlands Blue Tornado outlasted Twin Valley for a 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 24-26, 15-11 season-opening triumph.
Northwood 3, Grayson County 2
Makayla Snodgrass was on point at the net (12 kills, two blocks) and from the service line (six aces) as the Northwood Panthers posted a 25-17, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14 win over Grayson County.
Northwood also received 23 assists, six kills and four aces from Sydney Carter and a seven-kill, two-ace showing from Taylor Blackburn.
Tennessee High 3,
David Crockett 0
Marley Johns had 10 kills and three blocks as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 6-1 with the 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 non-conference triumph.
Sophie Meade (six digs, five kills, four aces), Madison Blair (eight digs, four kills), Eliza Rowe (11 assists), Madison Curtin (10 assists), Kylee Casey (10 digs, two aces) were the other stars of the match for the Bristolians.
Crockett (0-2) received 13 assists from Kylee Coggins.
PREP GOLF SCORES
At Saltville Golf Course
Team Scores
Northwood 173, Chilhowie 175, Patrick Henry 181, Holston (incomplete)
Individual Results
Northwood – Walker Jones 38, Nick Prater 44, Skyalr Thompson 45, Molly Holmes 46, Chris Salyer 46
Chilhowie – Chase Coley 35, Will Barnes 40, Jordan Elrod 47, Will Goodwin 52
Patrick Henry – Savannah Riley 37, Carter Lester 43, Isaac Presley 45, Keagan Hutton 55
Holston – Molly Turner 49, Kennedy Morgan 58