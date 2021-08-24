PREP ROUNDUP: Ridgeview, Sullivan East, Rye Cove, Richlands, Northwood, Tennessee High take volleyball victories; Northwood wins in golf

Hailey Sutherland dominated at the net to the tune of 10 kills and four blocks as Ridgeview recorded a 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 non-district volleyball victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Monday in the season-opener for both teams.

Kassidy Rasnick’s 19 assists and six digs, Braelynn Strouth’s 16 digs and Leah Sutherland’s five kills also keyed the win for the Wolfpack.

Sullivan East 3, Daniel Boone 0

Riley Nelson and Hannah Hodge collected a dozen kills apiece as Sullivan East defeated Daniel Boone 25-13, 28-26, 27-25 in a match that had some tense moments.

Mia Hoback’s 30 assists and Hayley Grubb’s 18 digs were also vital, while Jenna Hare and Jenny Hillman each served four aces as the Patriots improved to 2-1.

Rye Cove 3, Cherokee 2

In the first volleyball matched played in far Southwest Virginia this fall, the Rye Cove Eagles outlasted a squad from Northeast Tennessee in a marathon.

Madeline Love slammed down a team-high 19 kills as Rye Cove recorded a 25-23, 26-28, 25-13, 21-25, 15-6 victory over the Cherokee Chiefs in a match that began at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.