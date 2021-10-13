PREP ROUNDUP: Ridgeview continues recent run of success

The Ridgeview Wolfpack are on a roll.
The volleyball team from Dickenson County continued its strong play with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans on Wednesday night.
Kassidy Rasnick’s 31 assists, Hailey Sutherland’s 15 kills and six blocks, Leah Sutherland’s eight kills, Braelynn Strouth’s 19-dig, five-kill, four-ace masterpiece and Caiti Hill’s 16 digs were all vital to the victory as Ridgeview improved to 13-5.
The Wolfpack beat Abingdon for the first time in program history on Monday.
Allison Smith (16 digs) and Anna McKee (15 digs) were the top defenders for Battle, while Molly Little slammed down nine kills.
Virginia High 3, Abingdon 2
Caleigh Hampton surpassed the 1,000-assist mark for her career to highlight Virginia High’s thrilling 26-28, 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 15-10 victory over the Abingdon Falcons.
Hampton finished with 49 assists, 20 digs and two kills for VHS. Adie Ratcliffe (15 digs, 13 kills), Aidan James (29 dogs), Ellie Cobb (eight kills, two digs), Dianna Spence (17 kills, nine digs, two blocks), Caroline Clifton (10 digs, nine kills) and Amelia McKenzie (14 digs, eight kills) also played well for the Bearcats.
Chloe Miller (15 digs), Megan Cooper (30 digs), Riley Cvetkovski (23 digs), Taylor Statzer (seven kills, four blocks), Katy Creasy (11 assists), Caroline McLaughlin (11 kills, four blocks), Jennings Woods (15 kills, 19 digs) and Ella Kiser (30 assists, 16 digs) were the stat leaders for AHS.
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
Lakin Burke had 14 kills and Tenley Jackson dished out 23 assists as Thomas Walker took care of Twin Springs 25-12, 25-17, 25-16 and retained first place in the Cumberland District.
TW (15-5, 7-0) also received 10 kills from Patrice Bigge and six kills from Autumn Collingsworth.
Chilhowie 3, Holston 0
Hannah Manns contributed seven kills to Chilhowie’s hit parade as the Warriors rolled to a 25-8, 25-21, 25-15 Hogoheegee District win over Holston.
Hannah Goodwin (12 digs, 10 kills), Mari Beth Bordwine (nine kills, four digs, four blocks), Josie Sheets (15 assists, six kills, six digs) and Chloe Adams (18 assists, seven digs) also keyed a well-balanced attack for the Warriors.