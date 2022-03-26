PREP ROUNDUP: Richlands wins

Gavin Cox homered and Colin Richardson went 3-for-3 as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped Lebanon, 9-3, for a non-district baseball win on Friday night.

The Blues led 8-0 after four innings. Colton Keene added two hits for Richlands, while Ben Hale and Corey Hale combined to pitch a five-hitter.

Abingdon 7, Gate City 4

Ethan Gibson pitched six scoreless innings of relief and also drove in a run during Abingdon’s three-run eighth inning as the Falcons held off Gate City for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Gibson struck out 11 in moving to 3-0 on the season and also had two hits.

Brayden Cox had two hits and Brendan Cassidy drove in two runs for Gate City.

Giles 5, George Wythe 2

Giles posted a pair of runs in the first inning in taking a win over the Maroons.

Sullivan East 9, Chuckey-Doak 7

Dylan Bartley and Justice Dillard homered as Sullivan East rallied past Chuckey-Doak.

East trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but scored three times in the fifth and four times in the sixth. Bartley finished with two hits.

The Patriots (5-2) were coming off a 14-2 win at Johnson County on Thursday in which Jacob Witcher tallied four RBIs to lead the way.

Twin Springs 24, Unaka 2

Mason Elliott homered and finished with six RBIs as Twin Springs destroyed Unaka for a road win. Alex Dockery added four RBIs and was the winning pitcher for the Titans.

Lee High 8, Union 6

Bryce Moritz rapped out three hits as Lee High earned a Mountain 7 District road win.

Seth Cox had two RBIs for Union.

Thomas Walker 10,

Barbourville (Ky.) 7

Cameron Grabeel homered and also struck out 11 in 4 1/3 innings on the mound as Thomas Walker triumphed. The Pioneers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good.

SOFTBALL

Gate City 6, Abingdon 5

Rylee Blevins scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning when a pitch eluded Abingdon’s catcher as the Gate City Blue Devils earned a walk-off victory.

Savannah Monroe and KK Baker each had two hits for Gate City, while Makayla Bays mashed a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Abingdon received home runs from Ally Yeary and Kendal Yates, while Muriel Dillow had two hits.

Marion 16, Holston 2

Aubree Whitt connected for a three-run inside-the-park home run to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a win over the Cavaliers.

Madi Bystrek went 4-for-4 for Marion with an RBI and scoring three runs.

Elena Williams earned the win with nine strikeouts.

Sydney Bishop led Holston with a pair of hits and one RBI.

George Wythe 20, Giles 0

Jasmine Faulkner went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs as the George Wythe Maroons improved to 3-1.

Jordan Cannoy and Olivia Shockley combined to pitch a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, while Camille Wolfe collected three RBIs. Chanler Gusler had the lone hit for Giles.

Wise Central 17, Ridgeview 10

Taylor Cochran went 5-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs from her leadoff spot as Wise County Central opened Mountain 7 District play with a quality win.

Katherine Hopkins had a home run among her three hits and finished with five RBIs for the Warriors.

Ten different players had at least one hit for Central.

McKenna McFall went 3-for-4 for Ridgeview, while Maggie Grant, Claudia Stanley, Brooklyn Frazier and Maddie Fleming finished with two RBIs. The Wolfpack was hurt by eight errors.

The teams combined for 33 hits.

Honaker 16, Castlewood 1

Honaker senior Lara McClanahan pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and also went 4-for-4 with a double and home run as the Tigers trounced Castlewood.

Castlewood got its lone run on a fourth-inning homer by Montana Sutherland.

Honaker (3-1) was coming off a 7-4 win over Bluefield (W.Va.) on Thursday as Kiley Ray had two hits and two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Union 12, Lee High 0

Emma Hemphill scored six goals as Union lambasted Lee High.

Isabella Blagg added three goals in the victory.

Abingdon 7, Gate City 0

Ella Seymore scored four goals as the Abingdon Falcons romped to a win.

BOYS SOCCER

Gate City 4, Abingdon 3

James Whitted scored two goals, Isaac Robins found the back of the net and goalkeeper Dnnin Jenkins made 11 saves for Abingdon, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons lost.

Luke Stokes had three goals for GC.