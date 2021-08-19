 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Richland wallops Grundy in benefit game
PREP ROUNDUP: Richland wallops Grundy in benefit game

Richlands Logo


Six different players scored rushing touchdowns for Richlands as the Blue Tornado cruised to a 49-0 win over the Grundy Golden Wave on Thursday night in a VHSL Benefit Football Game at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Dylan Brown reached the end zone twice as he scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards, finishing with 46 yards on seven carries.

Sage Webb (53 rushing yards, 37 passing yards, 20 receiving yards) also scored, as did Colton Keen, Gavin Whited, Cole Vanover and Kalib Simmons.

Richlands held a 446-101 edge in total offense as it tuned up for next Friday’s season-opener at home against Gate City.

Grundy was led by Ian Scammell’s 45 rushing yards. The Golden Wave hosts Patrick Henry next Friday in the season-opener.

Thomas Walker 20, Patrick Henry 6

Zack Kidwell, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound senior, scored two touchdowns as Thomas Walker topped Patrick Henry in a VHSL Benefit Game at Emory & Henry College.

PH got its lone touchdown from Cody Pruitt. The Rebels open the season next Friday at Grundy.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sullivan East 6, West Greene 0

Julia Ledford scored the first goal in program history and that got Sullivan East rolling as the Patriots walloped West Greene.

East (1-1) also received three goals from Emme Fox and scores from Loren Hensley and Sunny Beach.

