PREP ROUNDUP: Richardson guides John Battle to diamond victory

Senior Jon Alan Richardson was the tone-setter for the John Battle Trojans as they rolled to a 17-4 baseball win over St. Anne’s Belfield on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.
Richardson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and the Bluefield State College signee also scored four runs.
A day after not collecting a hit in a 4-0 loss to Miller School, the Trojans (10-3) pushed across nine first-inning runs on Saturday.
Evan Hankins homered for Battle, while Nolan Sailor (2-for-4, two RBIs), Will Purifoy (3-for-3, two RBIs), Broadie Bailey (two runs) and winning pitcher Porter Gobble (two runs) also played well. Bailey, Gobble, Jackson Gayle and Noah Sills also drove in runs.
Nolan Bruton and Max Buford each had two hits to lead STAB.
Gate City 9, George Wythe 5
A five-run sixth inning outburst was the difference as Gate City beat George Wythe.
Luke Bledose went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (5-10), while Eli McMurray supplied two hits.
Luke Jollay went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for George Wythe, while Owen Repass tallied two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Farragut 5, Tazewell 0
The Tazewell Bulldogs lost to a Tennessee powerhouse on Saturday in a tournament in Knoxville.
The 2021 TSSAA Class AAA champions, Farragut (28-2-1) got shutout pitching from Emma Mactavish and a home run from Sarah Livingston. Carly Compton struck out 10 in the loss.
Tazewell went 2-2 in the event.
The Bulldogs (10-2) beat Union County 5-1 and collected a 10-1 win over Kingston.
Tazewell dropped a 10-0 decision to William Blount as well.
Compton now has 155 strikeouts this season for Tazewell.