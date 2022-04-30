 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP ROUNDUP: Richardson guides John Battle to diamond victory

  • Updated
  • 0
John Battle logo

Senior Jon Alan Richardson was the tone-setter for the John Battle Trojans as they rolled to a 17-4 baseball win over St. Anne’s Belfield on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.

Richardson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and the Bluefield State College signee also scored four runs.

A day after not collecting a hit in a 4-0 loss to Miller School, the Trojans (10-3) pushed across nine first-inning runs on Saturday.

Evan Hankins homered for Battle, while Nolan Sailor (2-for-4, two RBIs), Will Purifoy (3-for-3, two RBIs), Broadie Bailey (two runs) and winning pitcher Porter Gobble (two runs) also played well. Bailey, Gobble, Jackson Gayle and Noah Sills also drove in runs.

Nolan Bruton and Max Buford each had two hits to lead STAB.

Gate City 9, George Wythe 5

A five-run sixth inning outburst was the difference as Gate City beat George Wythe.

Luke Bledose went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Blue Devils (5-10), while Eli McMurray supplied two hits.

People are also reading…

Luke Jollay went 2-for-4 and scored two runs for George Wythe, while Owen Repass tallied two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Farragut 5, Tazewell 0

The Tazewell Bulldogs lost to a Tennessee powerhouse on Saturday in a tournament in Knoxville.

The 2021 TSSAA Class AAA champions, Farragut (28-2-1) got shutout pitching from Emma Mactavish and a home run from Sarah Livingston. Carly Compton struck out 10 in the loss.

Tazewell went 2-2 in the event.

The Bulldogs (10-2) beat Union County 5-1 and collected a 10-1 win over Kingston.

Tazewell dropped a 10-0 decision to William Blount as well.

Compton now has 155 strikeouts this season for Tazewell.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

“If I wanted to make myself feel good, I could probably list a lot of reasons that didn’t help our cause in my time at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “But ultimately, the way I choose to look at it is we didn’t get our players to perform well enough. We didn’t recruit well enough. We didn’t win enough games.”

Prep Roundup for April 28

Prep Roundup for April 28

Lacey Brown delivered a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Rural Retreat stunned Lebanon for an 8-7 Hogoheegee District softball victory on Thursday.

Prep Roundup for April 25

Prep Roundup for April 25

Tristan Counts (Twin Springs), Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Rylee Fields (Tennessee High), Gage Treadway (Elizabethton), Eli McCoy (Eastside) among Thursday's standout. 

Prep Roundup for April 29

Prep Roundup for April 29

Honaker High School’s baseball team clinched another Black Diamond District regular-season title on Friday with Jayson Mullins, Jax Horn and T…

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts