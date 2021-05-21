PREP ROUNDUP: Raymond, Stansberry hit Eastside past Eagles, 16-0

Nick Raymond collected five RBIs and Will Stansberry connected for a grand slam as the Eastside Spartans earned a 16-0 Cumberland District baseball win over the Rye Cove Eagles on Friday.
Eastside (6-2, 6-1) beat Rye Cove for the second straight day and retained its league lead.
Stansberry blasted his fourth home run of the season, while Raymond went 2-for-3 and also scored two runs.
Tanner Perry and Blake Jones had two hits apiece as the offensive uprising provided plenty of run support for Eli McCoy. McCoy pitched a four-hit shutout with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Dawson Kern went 2-for-3 for Rye Cove.
Abingdon 17, Gate City 3
Cole Lambert went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and connected for his first varsity homer as the Abingdon Falcons overpowered Gate City for a Mountain 7 District road win and improved to 9-0.
Luke Francisco (2-for-3, two stolen bases, three runs, three RBIs) also had a big day for AHS. Caleb Collins (two RBIs), Ethan Ketron (2-for-3, two runs), Braiden Mock (two runs), Jake O’Quinn (two runs), Alex Odle (two runs) and Jake Thacker (two runs) played well too for the high-scoring Falcons.
Abingdon beat Union, Ridgeview and Gate City by a combined score of 52-6 this week.
Carson Jenkins hit a leadoff home run off Abingdon ace Chase Hungate in that first inning to stake the Blue Devils to a 1-0 lead, but it was an advantage that would be short-lived.
Connor Babb and Jenkins each had two hits for Gate City (6-3), which committed eight errors.
AHS remains in first place in the Mountain 7, with John Battle (3-2) in second place and Gate City and Wise County Central (5-3) tied for third.
Twin Springs 14, Castlewood 9
Tanner Collins had three hits and Josh Dorton collected three RBIs as Twin Springs rallied past Castlewood in a Cumberland District slugfest.
The Titans trailed 7-2 after three innings.
With the score tied at nine runs apiece, Twin Springs pushed across five runs in the top of the seventh to seal the deal.
Dillon Thompson, Ryan Horne and Alex Dockery each finished with two hits in the win.
Castlewood received three RBIs apiece from Kaden Lasley and Hunter Hicks. Peyton King and Ryan Salyers each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Wise County Central 8, Ridgeview 2
Ashton Bolling supplied two RBIs and scored twice, while also combining with Robbie Wilson to pitch a five-hitter as the Wise County Central Warriors won at Ridgeview.
Logan Sartin added two hits for Central, Tyson Tester tallied a RBI and Cam Foster scored twice.
A night after a wild 14-13 road win over Lee High, Central (5-3) prevailed again away from home.
Blake Baker and Brady Fleming drove in Ridgeview’s runs. Fleming finished with two hits.
SOFTBALL
Wise County Central 7, Ridgeview 0
Bayleigh Allison and Jill Sturgill teamed to pitch a four-hit shutout as the Wise County Central Warriors romped past Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District victory.
Sturgill also went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, while Lexi Baker (3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs) and Baylee Collins (2-for-4, run, RBI) also had big days as part of a 12-hit onslaught.
Caiti Hill had half of Ridgeview’s hits, while McKenna McFall and Destiny Fleming accounted for the other two.
Late Thursday
BASEBALL
Lebanon 13-24, Graham 3-5
In a doubleheader that finished late Thursday night, the Pioneer rapped out a total of 25 hits en route to the sweep.
Zack Hertig set the pace with four hits in the first game, while Anthony Houchins added two.