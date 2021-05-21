PREP ROUNDUP: Raymond, Stansberry hit Eastside past Eagles, 16-0

Carson Jenkins hit a leadoff home run off Abingdon ace Chase Hungate in that first inning to stake the Blue Devils to a 1-0 lead, but it was an advantage that would be short-lived.

Connor Babb and Jenkins each had two hits for Gate City (6-3), which committed eight errors.

AHS remains in first place in the Mountain 7, with John Battle (3-2) in second place and Gate City and Wise County Central (5-3) tied for third.

Twin Springs 14, Castlewood 9

Tanner Collins had three hits and Josh Dorton collected three RBIs as Twin Springs rallied past Castlewood in a Cumberland District slugfest.

The Titans trailed 7-2 after three innings.

With the score tied at nine runs apiece, Twin Springs pushed across five runs in the top of the seventh to seal the deal.

Dillon Thompson, Ryan Horne and Alex Dockery each finished with two hits in the win.

Castlewood received three RBIs apiece from Kaden Lasley and Hunter Hicks. Peyton King and Ryan Salyers each had two hits for the Blue Devils.

Wise County Central 8, Ridgeview 2