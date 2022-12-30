PREP ROUNDUP: Radford sends Maroons to first loss

Radford sends Maroons to first loss

Second-half struggles led to the George Wythe Maroons suffering their first loss of the 2022-23 boys basketball season on Friday.

GW managed just 16 points over the final 16 minutes in a 56-42 loss to the Radford Bobcats in the finals of the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.

The game had been postponed on Thursday when condensation left the playing surface unsafe. It resumed at 11 a.m. Friday with the game knotted at six points apiece and 3:21 remaining in the first quarter.

GW built a 26-20 lead at halftime, but the Maroons were outscored 16-3 in the third quarter.

David Goode (14 points), Ty Campbell (11 points) and Reed Kirtner (10 points) led the way for GW. The Maroons didn’t shoot a free throw in the second, third or fourth quarters.

Radford was paced by the game-high 25 points of Elijah Kelly.

Eastside 68, Rye Cove 39

Eli McCoy scored 21 points and Cole Mullins and Kaleb Lawson added eight apiece for the Spartans in a PVNB Holiday Classic win over the Eagles.

Rye Cove was led by Carter Roach-Hodge with 12 points and 11 for Jay Bowen, including a trio of 3-point goals.

Shelby Valley (Ky.) 70, Marion 53

Riley Phillips and Ethan Sykes scored 18 points each to lead Shelby Valley past Marion on the final day of the PVNB Holiday Classic at UVA Wise.

Preston Johnson added 14 points and Collier Fuller had 13 for Shelby Valley, which made nine 3-pointers.

Marion was led by Reed Osborne with 19 points and Parker Wolfe and JB Carroll with 11 apiece.

Chilhowie 55, Union 48

Zac Hall was a dominant force, collecting 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the Warriors PVNB Holiday Classic seventh place game at UVA Wise.

Hall was 11-for-17 from the field, while Seth Thomas was 9 for 12 to finish with 18 points. Adam Bartuski added 11 in the win.

Union was led by Reyshawn Anderson, who had 14 points, including four of the Bears’ 10 3-point shots. Five others finished with six points each, including Brayden Wharton and Jace Cochran, who had a pair of 3-pointers apiece.

Honaker 61, Wise Central 58

Parker Bandy scored 23 points and Peyton Musick added 18 to lead the Tigers past the Warriors to earn third place in the PVNB Holiday Classic at UVA Wise.

Chance Boggs hit five of Wise Central’s 10 3-pointers to finish with 17 points. Ethan Collins had 13 points and Parker Collins added 12.

Abingdon 63, William Byrd 53

Evan Ramsey had a monster game, tallying 29 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists in the Falcons’ win over the Terriers.

Dayton Osborne added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Luke Honaker contributed seven points, seven assist, four rebounds and two steals.

William Byrd, which canned nine 3-pointers, was led by Isaiah Board and Hayden Eads with 11 points each and 10 from Iaiden Childress.

Martinsville 64, Graham 48

Ray Shawn Dickerson scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs to a homecourt win over the G-Men.

Cole Sexton led the G-Men with 17 points, while Markel Ray added nine.

Graham, which has already played Bluefield and Martinsville to open the season, travels on Wednesday to Pulaski County.

Rural Retreat 57, Eastern Montgomery 36

Levi Crockett scored 13 points and Caleb Roberts added 12 in the Indians’ win over the Mustangs.

Bryson Smelser dished out 10 assists for Rural Retreat.

Cyrus Underwood paced the Mustangs with 11 points.

KACHEA 67, Castlewood 50

Bo Beach scored 13 points and Luke Cercone added 10 to lead Kingsport-based KACHEA past the Blue Devils.

Cayden Dishman paced Castlewood with 27 points.

GIRLS

Twin Valley 69, Jenkins (Ky.) 21

Rayne Hawthorne had 23 points and 12 rebounds, outscoring Jenkins on her own in the Panthers rout over the visitors from Kentucky.

Haylee Moore tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds. Heileigh Vencill, in her first game for Twin Valley (5-5) since transferring from Grundy with Jade Vencill, dished out eight assists.

Alexis Richie had 12 of Jenkins’ 21 points.

Richlands 58, Abingdon 46

Freshman sensation Ansley Trivette scored 24 points to lead the Blue Tornado past the Falcons.

Erica Lamie added 11 points for Richlands, which limited the Falcons to just 13 second half points.

Brenna Green led Abingdon with 15 points and Lauren Baker had 11 for the Falcons.

Virginia High 61, Lee High 38

Mary Katherine Wilson scored 19 points to lead the Bearcats to a home victory over the Generals.

Cassidy Hammonds paced Lee with 18 points. Gracie Garrett added nine in the win.

Ellie Cobb and Myra Kariuki added nine points each for the Bearcats.

Marion 54, Lebanon 25

Ella Moss scored 14 points and Cameron Greer added 10 for the Scarlet Hurricanes in a home win over the Pioneers.

Lebanon was paced by Chloe Couch with nine points and eight from Carey Keene.

Rural Retreat 35, Narrows 22

Brelyn Moore contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Indians to a home win over the Green Wave.

Annabelle Fiscus added 11 points for Rural Retreat, which improved to 7-4.

Kennah Spencer had nine points for Narrows.

Gate City 48, Cloudland 44

Lexi Ervin scored 15 points as Gate City remained unbeaten.

Makayla Bays added 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit.

LATE THURSDAY

BOYS

Virginia High 54, Wise Central 52

Dante Worley scored 20 points and Deonte Mozell finished with 15 to help the Bearcats advance to to the PVNB Holiday Classic finals against the Warriors.

Wise Central was led by Ethan Collins with 17 points and 10 each from Chance Boggs and Casey Dotson, who hit a trio of 3s for the Warriors.

Karns 74, West Ridge 64

J.J. Faulkner and Aiden Goins scored 23 points apiece to lead Karns past West Ridge to claim the championship of the Knox Carter Christmas Tournament.

Wade Witcher led West Ridge with 20 points. Dawson Arnold added 14 , Parker Leming had nine and Avery Horns finished with eight. The Wolves finished with 10 3s in the game, led by Witcher and Leming with three apiece.

Shelby Valley (Ky.) 60, Eastside 38

Ethan Sykes scored 19 points to lead the way for Shelby Valley in a win over Eastside in the losers bracket of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.

Eli McCoy’s 11-point, seven-rebound performance led Eastside.