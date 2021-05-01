PREP ROUNDUP: Quales leads THS by Unicoi County

Logan Quales got it done on the mound and at the plate as Tennessee High overpowered Unicoi County for an 11-0 non-conference baseball win on Saturday.

Quales pitched a shutout and also slugged a home run as the Vikings improved to 21-9.

C.J. Henley added two hits to his ever-growing total for THS.

FOOTBALL

Riverheads 65, Galax 29

Whether it’s fall or spring, the well-oiled machine that is Riverheads football continues churning out state championships at a record pace.

The Gladiators exploded for 34 second-quarter points in front of their home fans as they pulled away from Galax to take a victory over the Maroon Tide in the Class 1 state title game Saturday afternoon.

With the win Riverheads (10-0) became the first team in the state of Virginia to win five straight state titles in any classification. The Gladiators last playoff defeat came in the 2015 Class 1 final to Galax.

Zac Smiley led the Gladiator attack with 121 rushing yards while freshman back Cayden Cook-Cash rushed for an additional 99 yards and scored three touchdowns.