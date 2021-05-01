PREP ROUNDUP: Quales leads THS by Unicoi County

Logan Quales got it done on the mound and at the plate as Tennessee High overpowered Unicoi County for an 11-0 non-conference baseball win on Saturday.
Quales pitched a shutout and also slugged a home run as the Vikings improved to 21-9.
C.J. Henley added two hits to his ever-growing total for THS.
FOOTBALL
Riverheads 65, Galax 29
Whether it’s fall or spring, the well-oiled machine that is Riverheads football continues churning out state championships at a record pace.
The Gladiators exploded for 34 second-quarter points in front of their home fans as they pulled away from Galax to take a victory over the Maroon Tide in the Class 1 state title game Saturday afternoon.
With the win Riverheads (10-0) became the first team in the state of Virginia to win five straight state titles in any classification. The Gladiators last playoff defeat came in the 2015 Class 1 final to Galax.
Zac Smiley led the Gladiator attack with 121 rushing yards while freshman back Cayden Cook-Cash rushed for an additional 99 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Riverheads’ rarely used passing game even got into the act as sophomore quarterback Bennett Dunlap threw three touchdown passes on his only three pass attempts of the day.
Appomattox 48, Stuarts Draft 41
In a tight contest that wasn’t decided until the Raiders kneeled out the clock in the final minute, the Appomattox defense proved stingy on Stuarts Draft’s final drive to earn a victory at Stuarts Draft in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.
The two teams combined for 42 points in the third quarter and then traded punch after punch in the fourth. It’s Appomattox’s fifth state title since 2015 and second straight.
Lafayette 27, Lord Botetourt 13
Lafayette won the VHSL Class 3 title with a 27-13 victory over the Lord Botetourt Cavaliers.
For the second straight year an undefeated Lord Botetourt team reached a state final only to come up one game short. Botetourt (9-1) lined up shoulder to shoulder on the field and watched an opponent take the trophy that barely eluded their grasp.
Botetourt never recovered from the 14 penalties for 141 yards that had head coach Jamie Harless less than pleased during and after the game. Harless is an Abingdon High School and Emory & Henry College graduate.
“If I was a certain group of people on this field today, I’d certainly be ashamed of myself,” the Botetourt coach said. “I will have this film reviewed, without a doubt.”
The loss was the third in a state final in six seasons for Lord Botetourt, which has won 43 games over the last four years.
“Would you like to win this game? Absolutely,” Harless said. “But these kids have been to this thing three times in six years. There’s a lot of schools that haven’t even won a region championship. Some of them have never won a district championship. I would not put any type of dark cloud over what these kids have accomplished.”
Salem 28, Lake Taylor 20
The Salem Spartans rallied for a huge second half and outlasted rugged host Lake Taylor for the VHSL Class 4 state championship.
The Spartans (10-0) won their 10th championship after a tough game between teams that have participated in the last six title games in the classification. Salem stands 2-1 against the Titans (8-1) during the era. Salem spotted the Titans a 6-0 lead at the half and then roared back with four second half TDs, three of them from power running plays to tailback Zavione Wood.