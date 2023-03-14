The season-opener for the Abingdon High School girls soccer team was spoiled by an unbeaten team led by a future NCAA Division I player.
Queens University commit Katie Purnell scored three goals as A.C. Reynolds of Asheville earned a 4-0 win over the Falcons on Monday.
Stella Churdomel also had a goal for A.C. Reynolds (6-0), while senior Tetiana Alnasraween doled out three assists.
All-Mountain 7 District
BOYS BASKETBALL
FIRST TEAM
Evan Ramsey, Abingdon, sr.
Chantz Robinette, Ridgeview, sr.
Ethan Collins, Wise County Central, soph.
Dayton Osborne, Abingdon, sr.
Gunner Garrett, Gate City, jr.
Cannon Hill, Ridgeview, sr.
Eli McMurray, Gate City, jr.
Brynnen Pendergraft, Lee High, soph.
Reyshawn Anderson, Union, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Kam Bostic, Union
Porter Gobble, John Battle
Chance Boggs, Wise County Central
Brayden Hammonds, Lee High
Brendan Cassidy, Gate City
Reece Ketron, Abingdon
Brayden Wharton, Union
Terran Owens, Ridgeview
HONORABLE MENTION
Abingdon – Luke Honaker, Beckett Dotson; Wise County Central – Casey Dotson, Braeden Church, Parker Collins; Gate City – Bo Morris, Ryland Mullins; John Battle – Gavin Ratliff, Eli Meade; Lee High – Caleb Leonard, Jacob Leonard; Ridgeview – Ryan O’Quinn, Koda Counts; Union – Paul Huff, Braxton Bunch, Peyton Honecyutt
Player of the Year: Evan Ramsey, Abingdon
Coach of the Year: Chris Hutton, Abingdon
TENNIS
Boys
West Ridge 9 Cherokee 0
Singles
Grayson Manis def. London Elkins, 8-0; Elijah Hood def. Aiden Wood, 8-2; Camron Easler def. Avery Lowe, 8-0; Spencer Manis def. Vance Gulley, 8-1; Dayton Baker def. Aiden Roberson, 8-4; Finn Hounshell def. Andrew Brummitte, 8-3
Doubles
G. Manis-Easler def. Elkins-Wood, 8-1; S. Manis-Hood def. Gulley-Lowe, 8-0; Baker-Pendleton def. Robertson-Brummitte, 8-0.
Girls
West Ridge 9 Cherokee 0
Singles
Angelina Kerney def. Mallory Cope, 8-5; Chloe Campbell def. Sawyer Fellds, 8-1; Kierra Correll def. Ariel Ferrell, 8-3; Olivia Nothnagel def. Leah Ryan, 8-6; Daphnie Lucas def. Emma Morgan, 8-0; Sydney Fischer def. Emma Horton, 8-2
Doubles
Kerney-Northnagel def. Cope-Ferrell, 8-4; Casey Wampler-Faith Wilson def. Ryan-Fields, 8-3; Campbell-Fischer def. Morgan-Horton, 8-0.