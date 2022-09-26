Prep roundup: Pendland gets 1,000th dig as Vikings sweeps the Rebels

Tennessee High junior Sydnee Pendland notched 14 digs – including the 1,000th of her career – as the Vikings earned a 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 interstate win over the Patrick Henry Rebels Monday night.

Pendland also served six aces in Tennessee High’s final regular-season home match.

Ashton Blair, Sophie Meade and Marley Johns added six kills each for THS (25-5), while Madison Blair slammed down five kills and Bree Adams doled out 18 assists.

Tennessee High plays at Science Hill tonight in a non-conference clash between conference champions.

Castlewood 3, Honaker 2

In one of the most exciting matches of the season in Southwest Virginia, Anna Summers slammed down 11 kills as Castlewood collected a 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 15-11 win over Russell County rival Honaker.

Summers also had four blocks and three aces. Macee Lasley (six kills, two aces), Abbey Collins (five kills, three aces) and Shea Phillips (four kills, three aces) made vital contributions as well.

Honaker was led by Emma Ray’s 11 assists and Kalli Miller’s 19 digs, while Kate Jessee and Riley Hart slammed down eight kills apiece.

Grayson County 3, Marion 0

Kylie Pope had 19 kills and Carli Campbell distributed 28 assists as the Grayson County Blue Devils stunned Marion for a 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 non-district victory.

Ella Moss (12 kills, nine digs, three blocks) and Sophia Keheley (seven kills) were the stat leaders for Marion.

Grundy 3, Phelps (Ky.) 0

Jessi Looney is one of the top volleyball players in Southwest Virginia and she once again showed why.

Looney went for 14 digs, 12 kills and 11 aces for the Grundy Golden Wave in their 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 interstate win.

Savannah Clevinger (eight kills, five aces), Sophia Belcher (eight kills), Maddi Owens (22 assists), Lily Porter (10 assists) and Maggie Viers (11 digs) also played well.

John Battle 3, Lebanon 0

Jacqueline Hill had another strong performance for John Battle – tallying 12 kills and 11 assists – as the Trojans took a 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 non-district win over the Lebanon Pioneers.

Battle (12-4) also received nine kills from Molly Little and 18 digs from Allison Smith.

The trio of Morgan Varney (10 digs), Averi Russell (18 assists) and Jules Stanley (five kills) paced the Pioneers.

Wise County Christian 3, Council 1

Mia Starnes had 11 kills in Wise County Christian’s 25-11, 25-13, 19-25, 25-11 win over the Council Cobras.

Ella Rasnake (19 digs, three kills), Izabella Ratliff (four kills) and Zoey Brown (four assists) led Council.

Gate City 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0

Gate City junior Makala Bays continued her masterful season with 21 kills, eight digs, four aces and three blocks as the Blue Devils dumped Dobyns-Bennett 25-18, 25-23, 25-19.

Lee High 3, Rye Cove 1

Chloe Calton collected 30 kills as Lee High recorded a 25-21, 25-13, 19-25, 25-19 win over the Rye Cove Eagles. Katie Hammonds had 17 digs and 16 assists in the victory.